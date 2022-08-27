Wofford will open the 2022 season on Saturday night at Finley Stadium against Chattanooga ... The Terriers are looking to bounce back from a 2021 season in which they were 1-10 on the season and 0-8 in Southern Conference play ... Wofford was winless in Southern Conference games for the first time in school history ... The last time the Terriers were 1-10 was in 1987 ... Wofford has lost ten straight games for the first time in school history ... During 2021, the Mocs and Terriers played twice, with Chattanooga winning the spring contest in Tennessee and the fall game in South Carolina ... Overall Wofford holds a 15-13 lead in the series that began in 1927 ... Chattanooga was 6-5 last season and 5-3 in the Southern Conference to finish third ... They are ranked 12th in the nation in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason poll and 13th in the Coaches Poll ... The Mocs were picked to finish first in the SoCon by the coaches and media, while also having eight players earn preseason All-SoCon honors.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO