San Clemente, CA

southocbeaches.com

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 30 2022

Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 30 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Live Music Monday August 29 2022

Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide for Monday August 29 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Monday August 29 2022 Features Art Tours/Live Music. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
San Clemente, CA
California Food & Drinks
San Clemente, CA
California Lifestyle
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 29 2022

Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 29 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Friday September 2 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: Jumpin Joz. Saturday September...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Firefighters Labor Day Pancake Breakfast Monday September 5 2022

Laguna Beach Firefighters annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast is Monday September 5 2022. Laguna Beach Firefighters Breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30am. Off-duty City Firefighters, Lifeguards, and Police Officers will be flipping pancakes, cooking sausage, and pouring coffee and orange juice at Heisler Park. Pancake Breakfast is...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

Laguna Beach Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022

Laguna Beach Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 29 2022: Laguna Beach at 10:00am-4:00pm. Montage Resort is located at 30801 South Coast Highway. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
southocbeaches.com

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022

San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 29 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 1:30am-5:00pm. San Juan Capistrano Community Center is located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in...
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
southocbeaches.com

South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022

South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. (800) 733-2767. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red Cross is...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Talon Marks

Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert

The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue. Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.
NORWALK, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley lands another restaurant

Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
thelog.com

New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier

HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KTLA

High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches

Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More

The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA

