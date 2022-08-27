Read full article on original website
Related
Dana Point Soroptimist of Capo Bay Annual Craft Fair Upcoming Saturday September 17 2022
Dana Point Soroptimist International of Capistrano Bay 4th Annual Craft Fair is Saturday September 17 2022. Dana Point Soroptimist International of Capistrano Bay Craft Fair is Outdoors at Dana Point Community Center at 10:00am to 4:00pm. Get a head start on your Holiday Shopping!. Outdoor Family Friendly Event. Handcrafted Items.
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features That Girl Can Sing Concert Tuesday August 30 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide for Tuesday August 30 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Tuesday August 30 2022 Features That Girl Can Sing Concert with Crystal Lewis. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is...
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 30 2022
Huntington Beach Surf City Nights Tuesday August 30 2022. Huntington Beach Surf City Nights is Tuesday’s in 2022. Surf City Nights features a Farmers Market and a Live Music Street Fair in Downtown Huntington Beach at 5:00pm-9:00pm. Surf City Nights is a Huntington Beach Free Family Friendly Event. Important...
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Features Live Music Monday August 29 2022
Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Guide for Monday August 29 2022. Laguna Beach Festival of Arts features Art/Live Music/Art Demos/Special Events. Monday August 29 2022 Features Art Tours/Live Music. The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Summer 2022 Guide. The Festival of the Arts (FOA) is celebrating 90 years as one...
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 29 2022
Laguna Beach Art A Fair Guide Monday August 29 2022. South OC Beaches has all the info for you to enjoy the Laguna Beach Art A Fair!. Laguna Beach Art A Fair features over 100 Artisans from around the world. Friday September 2 2022 at 1:00pm-7:00pm: Jumpin Joz. Saturday September...
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs in Dana Point Saturday September 3 2022
Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort Concerts on the Cliffs is on Labor Day Weekend on Saturday September 3 2022. Food & Beverage Concession stands will be located throughout property. General Admission Food Stations. Burrito station and Hamburger and Hot Dog Station. VIP Admission Food Stations. Ahi taco station and Carving station-...
Laguna Beach Firefighters Labor Day Pancake Breakfast Monday September 5 2022
Laguna Beach Firefighters annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast is Monday September 5 2022. Laguna Beach Firefighters Breakfast will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 10:30am. Off-duty City Firefighters, Lifeguards, and Police Officers will be flipping pancakes, cooking sausage, and pouring coffee and orange juice at Heisler Park. Pancake Breakfast is...
Laguna Beach Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022
Laguna Beach Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 29 2022: Laguna Beach at 10:00am-4:00pm. Montage Resort is located at 30801 South Coast Highway. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red...
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022
San Juan Capistrano Blood Drive Monday August 29 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Monday August 29 2022: San Juan Capistrano at 1:30am-5:00pm. San Juan Capistrano Community Center is located at 25925 Camino Del Avion. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in...
South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022
South Orange County Blood Drive Tuesday August 30 2022. South Orange County Blood Drive Guide For August 2022. Laguna Hills Blood Donation Center is located at 22971 Mill Creek Drive. (800) 733-2767. American Red Cross Blood Drives in South Orange County Beaches in August 2022. The American Red Cross is...
San Pedro Fish Market's Huge Seafood Platter Is The Perfect Excuse To Indulge
An epic seafood platter In Long Beach that's guaranteed to bring out your inner shipwreck. Seafood platter at San Pedro Fish Market Long BeachInstagram @sanpedrofish. (Los Angeles, CA) - Still looking for something to do this weekend? Why not indulge in some seafood goodness?
Talon Marks
Bruno Mars tribute in Norwalk concert
The city of Norwalk hosted the Friday night concert featuring Bruno Mars tribute band from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m at 12138 Front St. between San Antonio Drive and Funston Avenue. Friday night concert was free admission to all residents where they had food trucks and booths, vendors, art booths, kid activities and a small car show.
What is this tiny, underwater sea creature biting feet in Mission Bay?
SAN DIEGO — A tiny, underwater sea creature has been nibbling the feet of swimmers in Mission Bay. San Diegan Tara Sauvage said she was walking along De Anza Cove when she decided to put her feet in the water to cool off. She didn't expect what came next.
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley lands another restaurant
Mr. Fries Man, a fast-casual restaurant that serves elaborate meals built around french fries, has come to Moreno Valley. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony held Saturday was attended by Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez, the city council, and the chamber of commerce, according to a statement on the city’s website.
riviera-maya-news.com
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022
Chef Jordan Kahn's Vespertine is one of the most expensive restaurants in Los Angeles—and it's more than just a mouthful. (Los Angeles, CA) - When it comes to dining, Los Angeles is a city that loves to push the limits.
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
thelog.com
New Restaurant Takes Place of Ruby’s Diner on Huntington Beach Pier
HUNTINGTON BEACH— The new restaurant, Bud & Gene’s, debuted on July 26, taking the place of the beloved local restaurant, Ruby’s Diner, at the end of the Huntington Beach Pier. Bud & Gene’s will be open daily to serve a casual, seafood-focused menu highlighting the day’s catch, plus a separate take-out window for beach-inspired eats, by Chef Jason Witzl, best known for Long Beach favorites Ellie’s, Lupe’s De La Mar, and Ginger’s.
High bacteria warning issued for four Los Angeles-area beaches
Health officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water at four popular Los Angeles-area beaches due to high bacteria levels. The affected beaches are: Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu “These warnings have been issued due […]
These Naughty D-Cake Pops Have L.A. Begging For More
The 626 Night Market is known as Southern California’s largest food fest named after the San Gabriel Valley area which is found northeast of Los Angeles. It highlights 250+ food vendors, local merchandisers, artists, and so much more. One of their most popular vendors is the D-Hub, where people can fill themselves with naughty D and V-cake treats that are absolutely satisfying―and yes, biting welcome. These delectable d-shaped goodies come in many flavors, can even be chocolate dipped, and often come with a creamy glaze. Heads up though, their stand seduces many and often has a long wait line―but it’s...
