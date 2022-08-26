Read full article on original website
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Interesting SOXL Put And Call Options For October 21st
Investors in Direxion Shares ETF Trust - Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shs (Symbol: SOXL) saw new options become available this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the SOXL options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Phillips 66 (PSX) is a Trending Stock
Phillips 66 (PSX) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this oil refiner have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks...
Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging PC Connection (CNXN) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. PC Connection (CNXN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Thursday Sector Laggards: Semiconductors, Metals & Mining Stocks
In trading on Thursday, semiconductors shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Semtech, off about 31.1% and shares of Atomera down about 11.9% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are metals & mining shares, down on...
Zacks.com featured highlights include ArcBest, Clearwater Paper, CVR Energy, Ashford Hospitality Trust, Hibbett
Chicago, IL – September 1, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Clearwater Paper Corp. CLW, CVR Energy CVI, Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT and Hibbett HIBB. 5 Broker-Friendly Stocks to Buy as Market Volatility Stays. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's message at the annual...
Should Value Investors Buy Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
Clarus Says Not Aware Of Any New Material Developments On Recent Stock Volatility
(RTTNews) - Clarus Corp. (CLAR) said it is not aware of any new material developments or pending announcements concerning its business operations that may be contributing to the recent volatile market activity in the trading of its common stock as well as related derivatives. In Thursday regular trade, CLAR was...
Is Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
Is RBB Bancorp (RBB) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
3 Top Ultra-Safe Stocks to Buy for a Notorious September
Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s plans to keep increasing interest rates did little to boost investors’ sentiment, with stocks closing broadly lower in August. To make matters worse, the stock market is now bracing for a historically unpleasant September. However, investors shouldn’t shun equities completely. Instead, they should look...
5 Best Value Stocks Based on Discounted PEG Ratio
In a market dealing with external shocks, value investing is fast gaining popularity. The success of value investors like Warren Buffett underscores this. Buffett and his business partner, Charlie Munger, managed to register a 20.1% CAGR for Berkshire Hathaway from 1965 through 2021. This favorably compares with a 10.5% rise of the S&P 500 Index during the same period.
Bio-Techne Proposes Four-for-one Stock Split
(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Thursday proposed for a four-for-one stock split, and plans to seek shareholder approval in the annual meeting to be held on October 27. The stock split, which the company intends to implement in the form of a stock dividend, is expected to...
Consumer Sector Update for 09/01/2022: OLLI, LE, CPB, XLP, XLY
Consumer stocks were leaning lower premarket Thursday. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) was 0.37% lower and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was recently down 0.33%. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) was slipping past 6% after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted net income of $0.22...
Is Veeva Systems Still a Good Stock to Buy?
When is a good thing no longer a good thing? Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) has nearly tripled revenues and earnings over the past five years, but the stock's getting beaten down so badly that investors are starting to wonder if it's still a smart buy. From the time it went...
Can V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Maintain Its Strong Returns?
Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). To keep the lesson grounded in practicality, we'll use ROE to better understand V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). ROE or...
Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG)?
Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Staples - Food & Beverage segment of the equity market? You should consider the First Trust NASDAQ Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs...
Should You Be Adding Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) To Your Watchlist Today?
It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.
Has Blucora (BCOR) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Blucora (BCOR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
