foodsafetynews.com
UK authorities renew warning in deadly fish Listeria outbreak
Authorities in the United Kingdom have repeated a warning about Listeria in fish as part of an outbreak involving three deaths. The Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland (FSS), and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said vulnerable consumers need to be aware of the risks of Listeria monocytogenes infection from ready-to-eat (RTE) smoked fish.
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Ready-to-eat chicken products recalled after testing finds Listeria
Connoisseur’s Kitchen, a Surrey, British Columbia establishment, is recalling 880 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken entree products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The problem was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified...
Coronavirus: Free, government-issued at-home COVID-19 tests to end Sept. 2 amid supply crunch
WASHINGTON — The federal government will suspend online orders for free, at-home COVID-19 tests on Friday. A senior official with the Biden administration confirmed to USA Today that the cuts are intended to buoy test supplies in anticipation of a fall wave of new COVID-19 infections. In turn, tests...
Phys.org
'Synthetic milk' made without cows may be coming to supermarket shelves near you
The global dairy industry is changing. Among the disruptions is competition from food alternatives not produced using animals—including potential challenges posed by synthetic milk. Synthetic milk does not require cows or other animals. It can have the same biochemical make up as animal milk, but is grown using an...
Government ‘glossing over’ prospect of blackouts this winter, expert claims
The UK is facing the prospect of power blackouts this winter, an energy expert has warned, as he said the UK Government needed to find more cash to “help people through this crisis”.With the price cap now due to rise to £3,549 from October, London Energy Consulting chief executive David Cox said the mechanism was “not protecting consumers in any way”.People will “only get through this winter with the aid of Government money”, he insisted – accusing politicians at Westminster of “glossing over” the problem.We might be short of gas to the extent that we have blackouts, we don’t have...
This week is the last chance to order free at-home COVID tests
People have increasingly turned to COVID-19 rapid tests to help diagnose illness. Deposit PhotosFree tests can still be obtained at several federally-funded community sites and health clinics across the US.
Desperate families fear the worst as energy and food costs soar
I am writing this while panicking about how I am going to afford winter, never mind Christmas (Nearly a quarter of UK adults plan to keep heating off this winter, poll finds, 29 August). I have three disabled children and a husband with serious mental health issues, and our expenses are going up and up. I wake up each morning filled with a sick sense of doom about what the outlook is going to be. I cannot afford to take out a loan to cover costs as we would not be able to afford the repayments. We cannot say we will keep the heating off as we cannot allow our children to get cold due to their disabilities. Just how are we supposed to make ends meet?
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
FDA reports new outbreak of Salmonella infections; source of pathogen unknown
A new outbreak of infections from Salmonella of unknown origin has sickened at least 99 people, but no other details have been released as of this afternoon. The outbreak of infections from Salmonella Mississippi was announced today by the Food and Drug Administration, but no information is yet available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Food Safety Month begins with risk-reducing home handling tips for poultry
Let the celebrations begin! September is National Food Safety and National Food Safety Education Month. To mark this year’s events, the non-profit Partnership for Food Safety Education(PFSE), in collaboration with Drexel University and New Mexico State University, has launched “Don’t Wash Your Chicken,” an educational program aimed at people preparing and cooking raw chicken at home.
Hash browns recalled in Canada over Listeria concerns
Gordon Food Service is recalling Lamb’s Supreme brand Shredded IQF Hash Browns because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Canada, according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled products:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. Lamb’s SupremeShredded IQF Hash Browns18 lb (6/3...
Program providing free home Covid tests to US households is ending
The US government is suspending its program of free home tests for Covid-19 this week amid disagreements over who should pay for the initiative. The free home tests, which have provided up to 16 tests for each household, are scheduled to come to a halt on Friday. In the future, people requiring tests for work or travel, or wanting to confirm whether they have the illness, will need to claim the costs of a home test on health insurance or seek results through federally backed testing sites.
Experts review NGS methods for norovirus in shellfish
Scientists have assessed the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) methods for norovirus in shellfish. They found such techniques are ready to substitute current methods despite some limitations. Bivalve molluscan shellfish (BMS) contamination with norovirus is a significant public health risk. Contaminated foods, such as oysters, may harbor concentrations of viral...
Keswick Creamery recalls cheeses after FDA testing finds Listeria
Keswick Creamery of Newburg, PA, is recalling certain cheeses because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall was the result of a routine sampling program conducted by the Food and Drug Administration, which revealed some finished products contained the bacteria. The cheeses were distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in...
BBC
Cost of living: 'I'll be struggling without some financial help'
Many households are facing a jump in energy prices but some residents say they do not feel protected from increased costs. It includes people who use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) who are not covered by the price cap set by the regulator, and those who live in park homes. How are they coping?
Thrillist
Cookies Sold at Target Recalled Because They May Contain Metal Fragments
Late last week, D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. announced a voluntary recall of its Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, which are sold exclusively at Target. According to a release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued after one consumer found a piece of metal wire lodged inside one of their cookies.
BBC
Cost of living: Workers could be asked to layer up as bills soar
Employees at a metal working factory could be asked to wear more layers to reduce heating costs, a boss said. Tony Constance runs Stockfield Metal Spinners in Birmingham and said his latest energy quote was £734K a year, up from his usual annual rate of £135K. As well...
Over 100K Pledge to Stop Paying Surging Energy Bills in Britain
A campaign called "Don't Pay" is urging people to join a mass boycott in an effort to pressure companies to reduce bills to an affordable level.
BBC
Store closures at lowest level for seven years
There has been a big fall in the number of chain stores shutting across Britain, new figures show. Closures in the first six months of 2022 dropped by a third compared with the first half of last year, accountancy firm PwC said. Shop openings are still below pre-Covid levels, but...
