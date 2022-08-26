Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rmucolonials.com
RMU Travels to D.C. for First Road Test
Moon Township, Pa. – The Robert Morris University women's soccer team hits the road for the first time this season when it travels to Howard on Thursday night before returning to the North Athletic Complex to host Hampton on Sunday afternoon. Robert Morris (2-0-2, 0-0-0 Horizon League) at Howard...
rmucolonials.com
Colonials Downed by Dukes at Home
Moon Township, Pa. – With some aggressive play from the opening kickoff, the Robert Morris University men's soccer team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Duquesne on Wednesday afternoon at the North Athletic Complex. With the loss, the Colonials fall to 0-2-0 this season, while the Dukes improve to 3-0-0...
rmucolonials.com
Colonials Host Duquesne in Home Opener
Moon Township, Pa. – The Robert Morris University men's soccer team prepares for its home opener against Duquesne on Wednesday afternoon before traveling to Xavier on Sunday night. Robert Morris (0-1-0, 0-0-0 Horizon League) vs Duquesne (2-0-0, 0-0-0 A10) Wednesday, August 31 at 4:00 p.m. in Moon Township, Pa.
rmucolonials.com
Road Opener at Howard Canceled
Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU Department of Athletics announced Wednesday that its women's soccer game at Howard scheduled for Thursday, September 1, has been canceled due to positive tests within the Howard program and related safety concerns. The health and safety of the RMU and Moon Township community...
Comments / 0