ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Hope, AL

Battle for Cullman Continues with Good Hope edging Vinemont 34-12

By Jamie Speakman
Cullman Daily News
Cullman Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQpCd_0hXOjrKh00

As the year of Cullman county matchups continues tonight the Good Hope Raiders were able to take the lead late and put Vinemont away 34-22 to start their season 2-0.

Last week Vinemont’s Kayden Henderson took the opening kickoff 78 yards to the house, and Vinemont faithful didn’t get the same treat tonight. They had to wait for the first play of the game, where Brody Spear took the handoff 66 yards for a quick 6-0 lead. That lead quickly jumped to 8-0 after Spear ran in the 2-pt conversion.

After Good Hope’s offensive struggles last week head coach Alan Scott had this to say to his offense, “Keep doing the right things. We had too many mistakes, so we have to execute and take advantage of what the defense gives us.”

And that’s exactly what they did for a majority of the night. Good Hope used a balanced attack to score two quick touchdowns to take a 13-8 lead after K’mal Bell’s 10 yard touchdown run and a perfectly thrown jump ball by Colton Whatley to Tucker Malin for a 19 yard score.

Vinemont was able to drive deep into Raider territory on their third possession of the game but fumble the 4th and 2 from the 14 yard line, where Landon Bagwell recovered, giving Good Hope the ball again.

The balanced Raider attack again went to work, this time largely behind Kaleb Jones, who carried the ball 5 times on the possession for 46 yards. Eli Clements capped the drive off with a 6 yard touchdown plunge to give Good Hope a 20-8.

Vinemont responded by going to the hot hand, Spear, before Diego Rodriguez took off for a 46 yard touchdown run. After the Spear 2-pt conversion Vinemont pulled within four, 20-16. Neither team was able to score again as the score remained heading into the half.

Good Hope’s offense opened the second half with a 10 play drive that ended on the 6 1/2 yard line, about 1 foot too short of the first. Both teams traded punts until Vinemont’s Spear broke out for his second big run of the night, this time a 57 yard run that put the Eagles on top 22-20 after the failed 2-pt conversion.

Good Hope’s Jones continued gaining momentum after a big first half, but helping the Raider get down to the 2 yard line, where Whatley snuck it in. With Good Hope on top 28-22 Vinemont had another costly turnover at midfield on a crucial 3rd and 7, recovered this time by Good Hope’s Clements.

Clinging to a six point lead, needing a score to put the game away Good Hope used a variety of players to move the ball down to the 8 yard line, where Jones burst to the left side line, met by an Eagle defender. As the hit was delivered, Jones spun off, gathered himself before he went out of bounds, and ran it in to seal a 34-22 lead over another county opponent.

Jones had this to say on his 25 carry, 152 yard, 1 touchdown night, “We came into this game motivated, and I’m proud we kept our composure after some big plays. In the fourth quarter we saw they were tired and I just told our guys, ‘Let’s finish this. We trained all offseason for this.’”

Coach Scott echoed that composure, “You never want to give up big plays, but I’m proud of our guys for handling adversity and finding ways to make plays.”

Good Hope’s Whatley’s finished 11 for 15, 115 yards and a touchdown in the air and on the ground. Malin finished with 4 receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown and 15 yards on a late run. And Clements had a 5 carries for 25 yards and a touchdown that delivered key plays.

Vinemont’s Spears wrapped up a huge night with 21 carries for 189 yards, 2 touchdowns, and three 2-pt conversions. Eagles quarterback Aiden Thomason finished 7 of 13 for 95 yards.

The county matchups continue next week for Vinemont as they host West Point, who lost to Hanceville tonight. Meanwhile, Good Hope will host Cherokee County.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hbsdealer.com

SBSI acquires Buettner Brothers in Alabama

Southeast Building Supply Interests now operates in five states. Southeast Building Supply Interests (SBSI), has acquired Buettner Brothers Lumber Company based in Cullman, Ala. SBSI is a platform company of the building industry investment company, Building Industry Partners. Buettner is SBSI’s first location in Alabama and third acquisition of the...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Black Warrior River lies within 17 Alabama counties. The area the river drains, called the watershed, covers more than 6,000 square miles in Alabama and measures roughly 300 miles from top to bottom. The Black Warrior River watershed is home to over 1 million residents...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midfield, AL
City
Vinemont, AL
City
Hanceville, AL
Cullman County, AL
Sports
City
West Point, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Cullman, AL
City
Good Hope, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
Good Hope, AL
Football
Vinemont, AL
Sports
Good Hope, AL
Sports
wtvy.com

University of Alabama System Chancellor explains impact the system has on the state and Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Classes are back in session and college students fill campus universities once again. Finis St. John, the Chancellor of the University of Alabama System, made a trip to Dothan and shared the impact these universities have on the Wiregrass area and the state. His speech focused on the commitment this system has to excellence in teaching, research and service.
DOTHAN, AL
wbrc.com

Interstate shutdown on I-20/59 EB at Allison Bonnett

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An overturned vehicle is causing significant delays on I-20/59 EB at the Allison Bonnett exit. All Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Officials are on the scene. Please use caution in this area/. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#K Mal Bell#Raider
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

One person killed in multi-vehicle accident on I-65 in Cullman Co.

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident that closed the northbound side of I-65 in Cullman County Wednesday, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was killed in the accident. Deputies said the accident happened around...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL
weisradio.com

Drunk Driver Crashes into the Old Strand Restaurant Building in Fort Payne

A drunk driver crashed his Chevy pickup into the side of a building in downtown Fort Payne last Wednesday (August 24th), causing extensive damage. The subject was soon caught and placed under arrest in Rainsville. Lucas Clay Posey, age 27, a resident of Rainsville, was charged with Driving under the influence, Resisting Arrest and with two counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Posey was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center just prior to 6:00pm, and released the following morning (Thursday) at 11:15 on $5,500 bond.
FORT PAYNE, AL
Cullman Daily News

Cullman Daily News

Cullman, AL
1K+
Followers
237
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing News information for Cullman, Alabama and surrounding areas

 https://cullmandaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy