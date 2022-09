The No. 7 ranked Fort Hays State men's soccer team will play a pair of matches this week. They host Rockhurst University on Thursday (Sept. 1), kicking off at 3 p.m., before playing in their first of four straight road matches on Sunday (Sept. 4) at MSU Denver with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT/1:30 p.m. MT.

HAYS, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO