3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford outlasts Mill Creek in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball
BUFORD — Buford outlasted Mill Creek 11-6 in Region 8-AAAAAAA softball on Wednesday. Despite allowing four first-inning runs to the Hawks, Buford improved to 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the region.
gwinnettprepsports.com
SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4
LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Spencer Rattler looking to shine for Gamecocks vs. Georgia State
South Carolina coach Shane Beamer doesn't see Georgia State through the same lens that he viewed last year's opening-night opponent from a lesser conference. He sees the Panthers as a legitimate threat in Saturday night's game in Columbus, S.C.
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Buford's Abby Kilman commits to Georgia State
Buford junior Abby Kilman committed Tuesday to the Georgia State University women’s soccer program. Kilman is a midfielder and center back who earned first-team all-region and all-county honors this past season for the Wolves. She also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill
BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
WATCH: Stetson Bennett, "The Mailman" Delivers Literally
A Stetson Bennett commercial has been going around social media.
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes
ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
atlantaonthecheap.com
National Cinema Day — get $3 tickets at most theaters this Saturday only
This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy a summer blockbuster in an air-conditioned theater, on the cheap. How does a $3 movie ticket sound?. That super-cheap, $3 price tag is a reality on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022 — which has been designated as National Cinema Day. On this one...
Members of Ghostface Gangsters, including 3 founders, plead guilty to RICO charges
ATLANTA — The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that 25 people, including three of the seven pillars of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, have pleaded guilty to several Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (RICO) charges. According to the release, the charges include conspiracy, conspiracy to distribute a controlled...
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
CBS 46
Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process
Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site
MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
FOX Carolina
‘I freaked out,’ Atlanta man wins lottery while visiting friends in Upstate
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone recently won $300,000 while visiting friends in the Upstate. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg to buy a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket. According to the...
CBS 46
Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
