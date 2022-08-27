ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, GA

gwinnettprepsports.com

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP: Parkview rallies past Brookwood 5-4

LILBURN — Braelyn Queen’s RBI single in the sixth inning brought home the go-ahead run Wednesday in Parkview’s 5-4 win over rival Brookwood in Region 4-AAAAAAA softball. Sophie Arnold led off the sixth inning with a double to set up Queen, who went 2-for-4 in the victory. Lauren Brister went 2-for-3 with a home run for the Panthers.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

Buford's Abby Kilman commits to Georgia State

Buford junior Abby Kilman committed Tuesday to the Georgia State University women’s soccer program. Kilman is a midfielder and center back who earned first-team all-region and all-county honors this past season for the Wolves. She also maintains a 4.0 GPA.
BUFORD, GA
gwinnettprepsports.com

PREP ROUNDUP: Malissa Felbaum shines as Seckinger softball tops Collins Hill

BUFORD — Malissa Felbaum and the Seckinger softball team defeated Collins Hill 6-2 on Monday. Felbaum led the Jaguars, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs, while teammate Kelley Feigen was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Addison Watson was the winning pitcher, allowing only three hits and throwing 54 of her 72 pitches for strikes.
SUWANEE, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

No, The Varsity is not closing down for redevelopment purposes

ATLANTA — The rumors on social media are swirling this week regarding one of Atlanta's most iconic and beloved establishments. A viral social media post on Facebook claims that The Varsity on North Avenue in Atlanta is shutting its doors due to the land being sold to a "foreign conglomerate" that will be building a multi-use facility.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31

A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Public Schools makes changes to student discipline process

Suwanee, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia’s largest school district is overhauling how it disciplines students. Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) is restructuring tribunals, the court-like hearings for students facing suspension or expulsion. Data compiled by the district show in 2019, GCPS sent more students to alternative schools, because of tribunals, than Atlanta, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, and Fulton County School districts combined.
SUWANEE, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Monday August 29

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Monday August 29 due to expected isolated to scattered thunderstorms across the region. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this...
COBB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Grading contractor selected for Rivian plant site

MONROE — Grading for the 500-acre pad site for the Rivian Automotive battery and assembly plant will be done by Plateau Excavation of Austell, the same company that has worked on the Facebook data center projects in Stanton Springs North. The Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Person wanted in Hall County for stealing cemetery statues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County police have obtained warrants in connection with the theft of statues from Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville. Several animal statues were stolen from the cemetery Aug. 24. In a video captured by a trail camera, an individual picks up several donkey statues and places them in a vehicle. The video also shows another individual.
ATLANTA, GA

