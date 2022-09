COLUMBIA, Mo. — University of Missouri Cross Country begins its season at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday as the host of the Mizzou XC Opener at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The Tiger men will set off in the 6k at 8:30 a.m., while the women will follow with the 5k at 9 a.m.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 14 HOURS AGO