Urbana Citizen
Tigers upend Cardinals in volleyball
WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad , 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in OHC volleyball. For the Tigers (2-0), Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 6 digs, 17 assists and was 20/22 serving with 6 aces and 5/5 on serves received, Ava Poppe had 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace and was 10/11 serving and 18/19 on serves received and Londyn Loveless had 18 assists, 3 digs and was 11/11 serving.
Urbana Citizen
Indians improve to 12-0 in boys golf
SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped Northeastern, 158-194, in OHC boys golf. For the Indians (12-0), Anderson Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and William Reiser shot a 38. UHS wins. BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Ben Logan, 173-190, in CBC boys golf. For the Hillclimbers (3-0), Tate Armstrong...
Urbana Citizen
WL-S teams earn victories in soccer
SIDNEY – The WL-S boys soccer team continued its winning ways with a 4-0 non-league victory at Fairlawn on Saturday. For the Tigers (3-0), Isaiah Reminder, DJ Yoder, Carson Kerns and Jake Lauck each scored a goal and Lance Campbell and Malachi Christison each had an assist. In non-league...
Urbana Citizen
Indians earn victory in girls golf
SPRINGFIELD – Mechanicsburg defeated Kenton Ridge, 219-229, in non-league girls golf. For the Indians (5-1), Taylor Rausch was medalist with a 45, Caitlin Burchett had a 57, Dani Schipfer a 58 and Kendall Rausch a 59. UHS boys lose. Visiting Indian Lake beat Urbana, 185-199, in CBC boys golf.
Urbana Citizen
Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys soccer
RICHWOOD – The Graham girls soccer team defeated North Union, 9-1, in CBC action. The Falcons (3-1, 1-0) came out fast, scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back. Rosey Dunham scored three goals, Madison Lute and Sophia Mannier each had two goals and Darlene...
Urbana Citizen
Falcons place 2nd at Miami East Golf Invite
SPRINGFIELD – Urbana beat Northeastern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Saturday. The Urbana jayvees lost, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15. Urbana beat Graham in the 7th grade match, 25-12, 25-15. Top servers for Graham were Alivia Reisinger, Bella Hernandez and Izabella McAlexander. Graham won the 8th grade match,...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
Urbana Citizen
Mechanicsburg Public Library September activities
60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/. Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed. ________. Thursdays, September 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2022 from 3:30 pm-4:30...
Times Gazette
Why are gulls in Ohio?
You may find yourself in a supermarket parking lot in Hillsboro. Cars are driving in and out, the familiar sounds of sputtering engines, shopping carts banging into their designated corral and the sporadically cacophonous sound of nearby traffic fill the air. Then, out of nowhere, you may hear a sound more associated with coastal climes and holidays on the beach. You look around to see from where the sound is emanating and it’s a flock of chattering, noisy seagulls.
Urbana Citizen
Crowd-Favorite Bands, Bounce Houses Back for 20th Ohio Fish & Shrimp Festival
The most popular bands from past editions of the annual Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival (OFSF) have been invited back to the outdoor stage for the 20th OFSF, Sept. 10, 17 and 24, at Freshwater Farms of Ohio, north of Urbana. Kid favorites from previous festivals also are returning. That...
OVI checkpoint to be held in Union County tonight
MARYSVILLE — The Union County Sheriff’s Office announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Marysville. The checkpoint will be held from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Crews will be holding the checkpoint on...
Urbana Citizen
Our Kitchen Window now open
Jeff and Wendy Hepp hold the ribbon on Wednesday from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new business, Our Kitchen Window — a home and bath store at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana. The store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening of the store is Saturday at 10 a.m.
ODOT finds no structural damage to west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation did not find any structural damage done to a west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Man breaks into home, shoots another man in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD said officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting. Officers found […]
