Jamestown, OH

Urbana Citizen

Tigers upend Cardinals in volleyball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Triad , 25-12, 25-20, 25-16, in OHC volleyball. For the Tigers (2-0), Bailey Poppe had 14 kills, 6 digs, 17 assists and was 20/22 serving with 6 aces and 5/5 on serves received, Ava Poppe had 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist, 1 ace and was 10/11 serving and 18/19 on serves received and Londyn Loveless had 18 assists, 3 digs and was 11/11 serving.
WEST LIBERTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

WL-S teams earn victories in soccer

SIDNEY – The WL-S boys soccer team continued its winning ways with a 4-0 non-league victory at Fairlawn on Saturday. For the Tigers (3-0), Isaiah Reminder, DJ Yoder, Carson Kerns and Jake Lauck each scored a goal and Lance Campbell and Malachi Christison each had an assist. In non-league...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Indians improve to 12-0 in boys golf

SPRINGFIELD – Unbeaten Mechanicsburg topped Northeastern, 158-194, in OHC boys golf. For the Indians (12-0), Anderson Reiser was the medalist with a 37 and William Reiser shot a 38. UHS wins. BELLEFONTAINE – Urbana defeated Ben Logan, 173-190, in CBC boys golf. For the Hillclimbers (3-0), Tate Armstrong...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
Urbana Citizen

Urbana defeats Indian Lake in boys soccer

RICHWOOD – The Graham girls soccer team defeated North Union, 9-1, in CBC action. The Falcons (3-1, 1-0) came out fast, scoring four goals in the first 15 minutes and never looked back. Rosey Dunham scored three goals, Madison Lute and Sophia Mannier each had two goals and Darlene...
URBANA, OH
Jamestown, OH
Urbana Citizen

Falcons place 2nd at Miami East Golf Invite

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana beat Northeastern, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-19, in non-league volleyball on Saturday. The Urbana jayvees lost, 25-21, 24-26, 25-15. Urbana beat Graham in the 7th grade match, 25-12, 25-15. Top servers for Graham were Alivia Reisinger, Bella Hernandez and Izabella McAlexander. Graham won the 8th grade match,...
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Our Kitchen Window now open

Jeff and Wendy Hepp hold the ribbon on Wednesday from the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce’s ceremonial ribbon cutting at their new business, Our Kitchen Window — a home and bath store at 223 N. Main St. in downtown Urbana. The store hours are Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The grand opening of the store is Saturday at 10 a.m.
URBANA, OH
Urbana Citizen

Annual Chamber Dinner is Oct. 6

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau invites all community members to celebrate Chamber Membership and Community at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner and Meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 5 p.m. at Wren Farm. Approximately 240 people attended the Annual Meeting in 2021 and the Chamber’s...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

In their own words

Last week I referred to the opinions of several educators in current service. They expressed such care and concern for their students – today I offer edited excerpts of their inspiring responses. GRAHAM GRADUATES. RYAN SCHLATER: As assistant principal, I think consistency is a key factor. After 3 pandemic...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Suspect sought in break-ins

MECHANICBURG – On Aug. 25 between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., multiple vehicles were broken into in the Village of Mechanicsburg. Multiple items were stolen including a loaded handgun. During this incident the suspect took a vehicle and left the vehicle in the local car dealership parking lot.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
Urbana Citizen

Car show benefits first responders

MECHANICSBURG – The 4th Annual Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show will be held on Saturday, Sept. 3 beginning at 11 a.m. in downtown Mechanicsburg. Car registration is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is $10. The event is free to attend. Other activities will include raffles, silent auction,...
MECHANICSBURG, OH

