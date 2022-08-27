Read full article on original website
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
New gun regulations for New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul’s legislation to strengthen New York’s gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons is set to go into effect this Thursday, September 1. “The Supreme Court issued a reckless decision removing century-old limitations on who is allowed to carry concealed weapons in our state,”...
News 12
Police: 'KILL BOB' sign found outside Republican HQ not directed towards Bob Stefanowski
A crude cardboard cutout with the words 'KILL BOB' duct taped on it is not directed at gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski and instead is used by a local karate studio where children strike a practice dummy named 'BOB', according to police. Police say a threatening message referencing Republican gubernatorial candidate...
Major Changes Coming September 1 For Pistol Permits In New York State
In two days, starting Thursday, September 1, 2022, there will be some major changes to how New York State residents can obtain a concealed carry license. After the Supreme Court's decision that New York's concealed carry law was unconstitutional, the state passed several new gun laws. The Supreme Court Struck...
N.Y. officials call for improvements to tracking gun sales
NEW YORK -- Elected officials in New York want the tracking of gun sales to improve.Local leaders want American Express, Mastercard and Visa to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores."We need specifically on these merchant reports to indicate that it's gun ammo, as opposed to just miscellaneous and general items that are being purchased at Walmart and others," Attorney General Letitia James said.State and city officials say a new category code would, in part, help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, like unusually large purchases of weapons or ammunition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
informnny.com
Governor Hochul signs Dakota’s Law
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From paint to pipes, lead has been used in a wide variety of products. If ingested, it can cause health problems, putting children especially at risk. “Of course the younger the child is, the more sensitive they are to the toxic effects of lead,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Learning disabilities and it goes up from there. And low levels of lead intoxication does not have any symptoms. It has a cumulative silent effect. So we are very concerned about lead.”
Here’s The Poorest, Most Financially Disadvantaged County In New York State
Inflation is causing financial hardships for many New Yorkers, but there is one county that has been hit hard year after year. The gap between the poor and the wealthy seems to be widening all around New York State,. According to the Chamber of Commerce,. 2 of the richest states,...
lakeplacidnews.com
Out of the Darkness walk set for Sept. 18 in Lake Placid
Volunteers from throughout the northern New York will soon be joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual northeastern New York Out of the Darkness Walks, hosted by the Capital Region...
WCAX
Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont students hope a new report will spur change at the state level to make the state more inclusive. The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network is made up of high school and college students working to promote anti-racism education in Vermont schools. They published a new...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guest column: Are New York state vegetable growers being driven out of business?
NEW YORK STATE — Some of the best vegetables in the world are grown right here in New York state. With clean waterways, excellent soils, and a favorable growing climate, our vegetable industry is the second largest agriculture sector in the state and one of the most diversified in the country.
iBerkshires.com
Vermont Names New Warden Service Division Director
MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Monday that Maj. Justin Stedman will become the new director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept. 24. He will succeed Col. Jason Batchelder, who has led the Warden Service since 2014.
fox5ny.com
Wildfires growing in upstate New York
NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US
One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
This WNY Company Is Ranked The Best Employer In New York State
One company headquartered in Western New York has landed in the top spot on the Forbes 2022 list of the best employers in New York State. The list, which is in its fourth year, ranks companies across the United States. Forbes produces the list with its partner Statista,. The list...
Lake George Restaurant Week serving in September
Something fun is cooking in the village of Lake George. In September, Lake George Region Restaurant Week is coming back, with new prix-fixe menus and plenty to taste.
newyorkupstate.com
A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America
There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students
A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.
WNYT
15 sheep left to die in Bennington County in ‘graphic’ animal cruelty case
A man from Massachusetts is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after 15 sheep were found dead in a field in Pownal, Bennington County. Documents say an animal control officer found a loose sheep near the Pownal Racetrack Solar Field on Aug. 3. Animal control contacted the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, which says it was able to track the animal to a breeder in Brattleboro, Vermont based on an ear tag.
WNYT
Sword attack victim was 2004 Columbia High shooter
Sources say the victim of Monday’s sword attack at a homeless shelter in Albany is Jon Romano, the person who fired a shotgun in Columbia High School in 2004. This story was first reported by the Times Union. A teacher Romano shot in 2004 survived. An assistant principal grabbed...
Comments / 2