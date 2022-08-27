ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

hudsonvalleyone.com

New gun regulations for New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul’s legislation to strengthen New York’s gun laws and bolster restrictions on concealed carry weapons is set to go into effect this Thursday, September 1. “The Supreme Court issued a reckless decision removing century-old limitations on who is allowed to carry concealed weapons in our state,”...
POLITICS
CBS New York

N.Y. officials call for improvements to tracking gun sales

NEW YORK -- Elected officials in New York want the tracking of gun sales to improve.Local leaders want American Express, Mastercard and Visa to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores."We need specifically on these merchant reports to indicate that it's gun ammo, as opposed to just miscellaneous and general items that are being purchased at Walmart and others," Attorney General Letitia James said.State and city officials say a new category code would, in part, help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, like unusually large purchases of weapons or ammunition.
POLITICS
informnny.com

Governor Hochul signs Dakota’s Law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From paint to pipes, lead has been used in a wide variety of products. If ingested, it can cause health problems, putting children especially at risk. “Of course the younger the child is, the more sensitive they are to the toxic effects of lead,” explained Dr. Jim Saperstone. “Learning disabilities and it goes up from there. And low levels of lead intoxication does not have any symptoms. It has a cumulative silent effect. So we are very concerned about lead.”
ALBANY, NY
lakeplacidnews.com

Out of the Darkness walk set for Sept. 18 in Lake Placid

Volunteers from throughout the northern New York will soon be joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual northeastern New York Out of the Darkness Walks, hosted by the Capital Region...
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont students hope a new report will spur change at the state level to make the state more inclusive. The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network is made up of high school and college students working to promote anti-racism education in Vermont schools. They published a new...
VERMONT STATE
iBerkshires.com

Vermont Names New Warden Service Division Director

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Monday that Maj. Justin Stedman will become the new director of the Warden Service Division. Stedman, an 18-year veteran of the Warden Service, will be promoted to colonel on Sept. 24. He will succeed Col. Jason Batchelder, who has led the Warden Service since 2014.
VERMONT STATE
fox5ny.com

Wildfires growing in upstate New York

NEW YORK - The wildfires burning in Ulster County have grown despite efforts to contain the flames, officials said on Wednesday. The fires in the Napanoch Point area of Minnewaska State Park Preserve now cover about 270 acres, according to that state Department of Environmental Conservation. That is up from about 150 acres on Tuesday.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Beautiful Upstate NY Inn Is One of 5 Best Waterfront Hotels In US

One of our great Adirondack inns is getting national recognition as a prime waterfront destination. For outsiders who have never been here, "waterfront" may be the last thing folks think of when they think of Upstate New York. But for those who know the area and those of us who live here, we know the stunning truth: our beautiful lakes are home to some of the finest waterfront destinations on the planet.
LAKE PLACID, NY
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
newyorkupstate.com

A room with a view: Adirondack inn named a top 10 waterfront hotel in America

There’s nothing like a room with a view on vacation and USA Today readers have picked the best waterfront hotels in the country, including one in Upstate New York. The award winning Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid can add another accolade to its list by named the fifth best waterfront hotel in America. It sits alongside hotels in Hawaii, sunny Florida, and New England getaways like Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
LAKE PLACID, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health Students

A shot of a field just north of SUNY Buffalo in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled $4 million in federal funding for underrepresented students entering or currently enrolled in mental health degree programs at State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) campuses.
BUFFALO, NY
WNYT

15 sheep left to die in Bennington County in ‘graphic’ animal cruelty case

A man from Massachusetts is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after 15 sheep were found dead in a field in Pownal, Bennington County. Documents say an animal control officer found a loose sheep near the Pownal Racetrack Solar Field on Aug. 3. Animal control contacted the Bennington County Sheriff’s Office, which says it was able to track the animal to a breeder in Brattleboro, Vermont based on an ear tag.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
WNYT

Sword attack victim was 2004 Columbia High shooter

Sources say the victim of Monday’s sword attack at a homeless shelter in Albany is Jon Romano, the person who fired a shotgun in Columbia High School in 2004. This story was first reported by the Times Union. A teacher Romano shot in 2004 survived. An assistant principal grabbed...
ALBANY, NY

