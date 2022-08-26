Read full article on original website
California CARE Court bill heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers gave the final stamp of approval Wednesday to a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that provides court-ordered treatment plans and supportive services for people on the schizophrenia spectrum or with psychotic disorders. The bill, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment...
Newsom’s in-laws donated to DeSantis before California governor attacked him in campaign ad
(The Center Square) – Before California Gov. Gavin Newsom attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a campaign ad, his in-laws donated money to DeSantis’ campaign through a trust they control, campaign finance records show. Both governors are running for their second term and are favored to win reelection....
California lawmakers expand budget to help some out-of-state residents travel for abortions
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers could soon send a budget bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom that would allow the state’s abortion fund to assist some out-of-state residents seeking abortion access in California. The measure, contained in a health omnibus bill, would administer grants from the state’s Abortion...
Bill banning many residential parking mandates near transit heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk Tuesday that will cut back on minimum parking requirements for new development near public transit, a measure supporters say will reduce the cost of housing production by tens of thousands of dollars. Assembly Bill...
Oklahoma senator wants input on the state's tax system
(The Center Square)- A Democratic lawmaker wants to know what Oklahomans think about the state’s tax system. Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, is holding three meetings in September, she said in a news release Wednesday. “Across the political spectrum, people feel that our state tax system benefits some and...
New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York’s Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.” The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off-limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits. New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated by the high court because of a requirement for applicants to prove they had “proper cause” for a permit. Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she and her fellow Democrats in the state Legislature took action the next week because the ruling “destroyed the ability for a governor to be able to protect her citizens from people who carry concealed weapons anywhere they choose.” However, the law has led to confusion and court challenges from gun owners who say it improperly limits their constitutional rights.
Bill allowing state panel to set fast food worker wages, benefits heads to Newsom
(The Center Square) – California lawmakers in the Senate and Assembly passed a bill Monday that aims to improve work conditions and wages for fast food workers, sending the bill to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk in the waning days of the legislative session. The measure, Assembly Bill 257, would...
Labor amendment remains on November ballot after court blocks petition
(The Center Square) – Illinois' 4th District Appellate Court has affirmed a Sangamon County court's decision from June that blocks a petition that tried to remove Amendment 1 from the November ballot. Amendment 1 would create a state constitutional right for employees to organize and bargain collectively through representatives...
Democrat Mary Peltola upsets Sarah Palin in Alaska's Congressional special election
(The Center Square) - The final unofficial results for Alaska's special congressional election show that Democrat Mary Peltola has won. The special election was the first test of ranked-choice voting in Alaska. Republican Nick Begich came in third and was eliminated in the first round. That created a showdown between...
Teacher strikes in Washington are illegal, but still occurring in King County
(The Center Square) – Washington state law establishes that teacher strikes are illegal, but they are still occurring in the Kent School District and may happen in Seattle Public Schools. The Kent School District has had to delay the start of school for the 25,000 students as the Kent...
California lawmakers closer to expanding COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave
(The Center Square) – California could soon extend COVID-19 supplemental paid sick leave through December and offer grants to certain nonprofits and businesses under a budget bill advanced by lawmakers on Monday. The bill expands upon existing supplemental paid sick leave provisions passed in February that offer California workers...
Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems
(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
Texas governor sends first bus to Chicago of foreign nationals in U.S. illegally
(The Center Square) – The first bus carrying foreign nationals who crossed the southern border illegally arrived in Chicago Wednesday as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott expanded the state’s busing strategy to a third so-called sanctuary city. In an effort to relieve Texas and border communities from an influx...
Brandtjen: 'Mind-boggling' decision given Wisconsin voter ID law
(The Center Square) – Few answers, if any, are being given about the move from Wisconsin’s election managers to put inactive voters back on the state’s voter rolls. “Why we are returning anyone to the rolls in a state where anyone can vote as long as you have a voter ID is mind-boggling,” said Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.
Missouri Supreme Court reprimands St. Louis Circuit Attorney over Greitens case
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed with a three-person disciplinary panel and publicly reprimanded St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner for ethical violations. She was fined $750. Gardner agreed to a “joint stipulation” in April and admitted to errors in her office’s prosecution...
Fentanyl rapidly becoming more common in Arizona
(The Center Square) – Fentanyl is a growing problem for Arizona. Opioids, including fentanyl, are becoming a bigger problem in Arizona. Synthetic opioid-related overdoses killed more than 71,000 Americans in 2021 -- about three-quarters of all overdose deaths, according to Common Sense Institute Arizona. And fentanyl continues to plague Arizona.
Missouri gets $2.5 million federal grant to overhaul student assessments
(The Center Square) – Missouri is one of 10 states receiving a total of $29 million from the U.S. Department of Education to develop assessments for students while they learn during the school year and at the end. Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive $2.5 million...
Report recommends improvements to Oklahoma's behavioral health services
(The Center Square) - Despite over 200 behavioral health service providers, including 17 state agencies, Oklahoma is seeing substance abuse and suicide rates above the national average, with 21 people per 100,000 committing suicide, according to a new report. The Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency told legislators Wednesday that Oklahoma...
Georgia launches $250M neighborhood improvement program using COVID-19 relief funds
(The Center Square) — Georgia officials plan to use federal COVID relief money to fund improvements to sidewalks, parks and "healthy food access." The state intends to use American Rescue Plan dollars to fund the $250 million "Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities" grant program. The state will...
Chris Cargill is leaving Washington, pushing Idaho tax cuts with new think tank
(The Center Square) – Chris Cargill, 41, is leaving his 13-year role as director of Washington Policy Center’s office in Spokane to get a sister think tank launched in Idaho later this year. Cargill will be the first president of Mountain States Policy Center that will represent Eastern...
