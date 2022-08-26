ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 20

Arti D
5d ago

The people pay all these "economic incentives" through higher taxes, while the companies keep all the profits. If a company wants to come here fine, let them pay their own costs, stop making the people pay them.

Reply(8)
6
Ann Jenkins
5d ago

We need to vote Lee, Blackburn and Hagerty out of office! I didn't vote for public school funds to go to private school, I didn't vote for homeless people be charged for a felony because they are homless...I didn't vote for an abortion ban.. I've had enough period!

Reply
3
Betty Kelly
5d ago

and who are these politicians who basically are begging for our own money back we must keep our taxpayer money here in Tennessee because the federal government is corrupt and are the enemy because it has been weaponized with an intent of malice by the individuals who run it plain and simple governments and guns are the same it's the intent of the individual or individuals who run them who corrupt and pervert them who weaponize them against your innocent children and the hard-working poor and taxpayer of the middle class this is who these people are they despise you they loathe the innocence of your children

Reply
2
Related
The Associated Press

Piedmont Lithium Selects Tennessee for New Lithium Hydroxide Project

BELMONT, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- Piedmont Lithium (“Piedmont”) (Nasdaq: PLL; ASX: PLL), a leading global developer of lithium resources critical to the U.S. electric vehicle (“EV”) supply chain, today announced the selection of Etowah, Tennessee in McMinn County as the location of the Company’s planned 30,000 metric ton per year (“tpy”) LHP­2 lithium hydroxide operation (“Tennessee Lithium” or “Project”). With a planned completion and start of production in 2025, the Company believes Tennessee Lithium will be the largest lithium hydroxide processing facility constructed in the United States. The Project is expected to convert spodumene concentrate sourced principally from Piedmont’s international project investments to significantly expand the U.S. supply of lithium hydroxide, a key component in the manufacturing of EV batteries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005279/en/ Tennessee Lithium’s location offers strategic access to transportation networks and customers (Graphic: Business Wire)
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
The Center Square

Arkansas receiving $47.5 million in ARPA funds for broadband expansion

(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Treasury released $47.5 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to Arkansas, the department announced Tuesday. The money will be used to connect 5,500 homes and businesses to high-speed internet. The money will be distributed through a grant program administered by Arkansas Rural Connect. Low-income families will be eligible for a $30 per month subsidy for internet, according to the Treasury Department.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Charleston, TN
The Center Square

Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems

(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Electric boat maker bringing 100 jobs to West Virginia

(The Center Square) – The electric boating company Pure Watercraft will manufacture its electric pontoon boats in the northern panhandle of West Virginia, which the company says will bring the region about 100 full-time jobs. Pure Watercraft plans to invest at least $5 million to build its plant at...
ECONOMY
khqa.com

Illinois to tackle critical staffing shortages

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Illinois is launching a laser-focused recruitment and retention strategy to attract quality professionals in the social services and healthcare fields. Governor JB Pritzker, D-Illinois, made the announcement on Wednesday. The goal of the initiative is to address staffing shortages in the State of Illinois’ agencies...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Politicians#Project A#Insurance#Linus Business#College Of Charleston#Ford
wvik.org

Proposed Iowa to Illinois CO-2 Pipeline

Senior Vice President Nicholas Noppinger says this would reduce emissions of CO-2 from the production of ethanol - now it's just released into the atmosphere, contributing to global climate change. "To help facilities, new and existing, to continue sustaining their business for the forseeable future in an environment that is...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

California CARE Court bill heads to Newsom

(The Center Square) – California lawmakers gave the final stamp of approval Wednesday to a bill backed by Gov. Gavin Newsom that provides court-ordered treatment plans and supportive services for people on the schizophrenia spectrum or with psychotic disorders. The bill, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
tntechoracle.com

Tech Committee in Violation of Tennessee Law

Tech Campus Space Utilization and Allocation Committee has failed to post meeting minutes online since Sept. 29, 2021, a violation of the Tennessee Open Meeting Act. The committee is responsible for monitoring the utilization and space allocation of academic and administrative buildings and facilities across campus. They plan and recommend changes of utilization and allocation of spaces based on academic, financial and enrollment needs, along with receiving recommendation requests for the changing or creating of new spaces.
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
19K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy