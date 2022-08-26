ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”

