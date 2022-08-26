Read full article on original website
Related
5 new defendants charged with COVID-19 relief fraud
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The number of arrests begins to rise as nearly 40 individuals have been charged with fraud so far in Southern District. Today, 5 new defendants are being charged with illegally obtaining pandemic relief funds. Since the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, and it has […]
Challenger accuses Raffensperger of covering up election interference
ATLANTA — Following reports of potential election interference in Coffee County, Democratic nominee for Secretary of State Bee Nguyen released the following statement:. “Any threat to our democracy must be taken seriously and investigated with the utmost priority, and it is unacceptable that Brad Raffensperger and the Secretary of State’s office have not been transparent with the public. Nearly 20 months have passed since credible allegations of election interference in Coffee County. I am deeply concerned that bad actors were given access to confidential election data and what that means for Georgia’s election security. Georgians can trust that as Secretary of State, I will work steadfastly to safeguard our free and fair elections by swiftly investigating any vulnerabilities in our system, holding bad actors accountable, and upholding free and fair elections.”
Jacksonville pharmacy used in prescription drug trafficking scheme
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to federal prison in Georgia after obtaining and selling thousands of pills, including opioids. Teresa Hickman, 49, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Court judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Hickman to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
News4Jax.com
Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waycross Journal-Herald
Weekly Update: August 30th, 2022
A father, Jasmine Maurice Hicks, charged with murder in the death of of his juvenile daughter is facing additional charges following the August 18 early morning wreck. His additional charges consist of Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Sawed-off Shotgun, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Hicks was paroled from prison April 1, 2021 after serving time for Voluntary Manslaughter.
WALB 10
South Ga. law enforcement warns of scam calls
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Law Enforcement is warning the community about a recent scam call trend. The current scams are commonly referred to as fake warrants or fake bail scams. This is when the scammer calls and says you have a bench warrant at the sheriff’s office. And to avoid any arrest, they need to pay the fine for the warrant or the bail.
Waycross Journal-Herald
Murder in Patterson - Update
PATTERSON — Local law enforcement investigators are still looking for leads in the murder of Dale Austin Duncan, they said earlier this week. “We are working active leads, but we don’t have anything new to report right now,” said Sheriff Ramsey Bennett. “We continue to seek help from the public in solving this case.”
sghs.org
Southeast Georgia Health System Selected to Participate in Groundbreaking Sepsis Study
The Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick Campus has been chosen as the only site in the southeastern U.S. to participate in the PURIFY-RCT study. The study will evaluate using the Seraph 100 Microbind Affinity Blood Filter to treat patients with bacteria in their bloodstream or who have developed septic shock. The Health System was chosen to participate in the multicenter study because it pioneered the use of Seraph 100 in patients with COVID-19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 arrested on illegal drug, gun charges in Brunswick
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick. The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth […]
wtoc.com
New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
Waycross, September 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Valdosta High School football team will have a game with Ware County High School on September 01, 2022, 13:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Waycross Journal-Herald
Father Charged with Murder
A father charged with murder in the death of his juvenile daughter is facing additional charges following the August 18 early morning wreck. A murder warrant for Jacmine Maurice Hicks, age 34 of 619 Martin Luther King Drive in Waycross, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, was issued Friday, August 19.
WJCL
Vidalia insurance agent arrested on felony fraud charges, more charges expected
VIDALIA, Ga. — The owner of a Vidalia insurance agency has been charged with 18 felony counts of insurance fraud in Toombs County. Kerri Monroe, 48, was arrested on Aug. 26 after an investigation by the Enforcement Division of the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation. In July,...
WALB 10
GBI arrests murder suspect in Warwick
WARWICK, Ga. (WALB) - A man connected to an Appling County murder was arrested in Warwick early Thursday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Reginald Stokes,38, of Baxley, is charged with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
elegantislandliving.net
Goodbye Pebble Beach, Hello St. Simons Island
Collegiate golf is getting its time to shine in the Golden Isles this month. Frederica Golf Club is proud to announce that it will be hosting the inaugural Frederica Cup, a 54-hole collegiate golf tournament, on September 7-8, 2022. The two-day event, formerly known as “The Carmel Cup,” had been played at Pebble Beach in California. In addition to co-hosts Vanderbilt and Oklahoma, the six other notable collegiate golf teams that will compete include Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Texas Christian, and Texas Tech.
News4Jax.com
Driver accused of vehicular homicide, DUI after after woman struck, killed in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick man is accused of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after he struck and killed a hospital employee on Friday night. According to the Brunswick Police Department, 27-year-old Shakerya Brown of Brunswick was walking near a crosswalk not far from where she worked at Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital when she was struck by a vehicle heading westbound on Parkwood Drive.
Driver fatally crashes into tree in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — At around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol reported that a pickup truck traveling eastbound on River Road in Nassau County crashed into a tree. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The truck ran off the road to the left resulting in...
Arrest made in case of 80-year-old Georgia man found dead in fire
DOUGLAS — The GBI Douglas Office has arrested 52-year-old James Schmit, of Douglas, in connection with the death of 80-year-old John Lark Conley. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in...
msn.com
GBI agents, sheriff's deputies arrest one following double shooting incident in Baxley
A death investigation in Appling County has led investigators to arrest a Baxley man more than a hundred miles away. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
Comments / 0