Mustangs face the Bears on Thursday
The West Orange-Stark Mustangs played their first regular season game under new head coach Hiawatha Hickman last Friday. The Mustangs played the larger Class 5A Nederland Bulldogs and shut them out 32-0 to open their season. Coach Hickman went into his first game as the head coach wanting to stop...
Cardinals play Buna on new field
The opening game of the football season for the Bridge City Cardinals was the Bayou Bowl last Friday. The Cardinals took a loss in the game but now get ready to play on their new field at home this week. Coach Cody McGuire felt his Cardinals played well and gave...
Orangefield Bobcats keep Buzzie Gunn Trophy
The Bobcats defeated their rivals the Bridge City Cardinals 28-9 on Friday night at F. L. McClain Stadium. It was the opening game of the season for both football teams. Orangefield with the win reduces Bridge City's lead in the Bayou Bowl series to seven wins for the Bobcats to nine for the Cardinals. The Buzzie Gunn Trophy has been awarded to the winner between the two teams since 2001.
Kaz's Fearless Forecast
WEST ORANGE-STARK over LITTLE CYPRESS-MAURICEVILLE—Both the Mustangs and the Battlin’ Bears are coming off impressive opening season wins last week and are chomping at the bit for this annual grudge match which will be played tomorrow at Bridge City High School’s gridiron because LCM’s new field isn’t quite ready yet. Both teams got to the fourth-round of the playoffs last year, so things look pretty equal. But I like defense again this week and am going with the Mustangs.
Jacqueline Marie Harvey, 65, Hallettsville
Jacqueline Marie Harvey, 65, of Hallettsville, Texas, passed away on August 25, 2022, in Victoria, Texas. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, at North End United Pentecostal Church in Evadale. Officiating will be Brother Ralph Bertrand and Brother G.R. Edwards. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Silsbee. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, at North End United Pentecostal Church in Evadale. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on October 22, 1956, she was the daughter of Arthur Anthony Bodin and Phoebie Marie (Honish) Bodin. Jacqueline loved life and lived it to the fullest. She had a heart of gold, was a people person who loved to talk, and always put others needs before her own. Jacqueline loved sewing and was a wonderful seamstress. She was a member of North End United Pentecostal Church where she made lots of friends. Jacqueline was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother to her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Anthony Bodin. She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Lee Harvey, Sr. of Hallettsville; mother, Phoebie Marie Bodin also of Hallettsville; children, Donald Lee Harvey, Jr. and wife Amy of Vidor and Billy Keith Harvey and wife Morgan of Orangefield; grandchildren, Reagan and Natalie Harvey, Cassidy Smith, Kelsey, Lain, Tyler, Phoebie, Billy Don, Cora Harvey, and Lauren and Seth Nunez. Serving as pallbearers will be Billy Harvey, Lain Harvey, Tony Loggins, John Harvey, Seth Nunez, James Harvey, and Brandon Henderson. Honorary pallbearer will be John Honish.
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
Monday, September 5, is Labor Day. Over the years, Labor Day in our area was always a big day of celebration. Just a few years ago, before the Reagan years, the labor movement that grew from the textile mills of the East became a strong liberal force in our country. Labor unions in this area of Texas were responsible for all workers getting better wages, even if they were not represented by a union. Labor, in the United States today, is at an all time high and unemployment at the lowest in my lifetime. Times are good and getting better. Thanks to the laboring, blue collar workers. Enjoy Labor Day, you earned it. Be thankful for those early unions that have made this country great.
Jason Samuel Browning, 43, Vidor,
Jason Samuel Browning, 43, of Vidor, Texas, passed away on August 26, 2022, at home in Orange. Funeral Services will be 6:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Herrin. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Claybar...
Sadie Jewel Huffman LeBouef, 91, Orange
Sadie Jewel Huffman LeBouef, age 91, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Services to honor Sadie’s life will be held at 11:00 AM, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow, at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park. Family and friends will gather for a visitation from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Dorman Funeral Home. Sadie was born on July 4, 1931, in Sabine Pass, Texas, to parents, Sadie Fedley Huffman and Thomas Huffman. She had been a longtime resident of Orange. Sadie loved spending countless hours crocheting and doing jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed reading her favorite Stephen King horrors and watching horror movies, with the grandkids. Sadie was a little bit stubborn at times, but you could never doubt her love for her children and grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband, Emery LeBouef; two daughters, Brenda Louise LeBouef and Glenda Sue LeBouef; grandchildren, Carrie Kibadoueaux and Heather Renea Thomas; parents, Thomas and Sadie Huffman; and brothers, Thomas Huffman, Jr. (her twin) and Glen Huffman. Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Mary Miller and her husband, David, of Orange, Texas, Mae Thomas and her husband, Charles, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Michele LeBouef, of Orange, Texas; grandchildren, Robert Cunningham and his wife, April, Charles Thomas, III and his wife, Maxine, Joseph Thomas, Angelika Jacobs and her husband, Jonathan, and Tyleena Lee; great-grandchildren, Ashley George and her husband, Bryan, Thomas Cunningham, Dyllan Garrett, Aedan Jacobs, and Gerald Ballard, Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. Pallbearers to honor Sadie will be Robert Cunningham, Thomas Cunningham, Charles Thomas III, Joseph Thomas, and Gerald Ballard, Jr.
James Carol Henry, 63, Houston
James Carol Henry, 63, of Houston, passed away on August 27, 2022, at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugarland. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Pastor Reagan Waggoner. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Orange, Texas, on April 23, 1959, he was the son of Samuel “Bill” Henry and Agnes Henry. James was an avid hunter, even as a child. He was always in his stand ready to go before the sun came up. James really enjoyed hunting with his granddaughter, Jamie, every chance he got and teaching her all the tricks he knew. His grandchildren were his world and he loved them more than anything, James made sure to call and talk to them every day. He was a dedicated member of Vineyard Church in Stafford where he quickly befriended his fellow members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Agnes Henry; siblings, George Henry, Tommy Henry, Robert “Bob” Waldrop, Anetha Krummel; and his beloved dog, Precious. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Gina Henry; children, Quentin of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Amy Snipes and husband, Larri of Vidor, Kristen Henry and husband, Michael LeBlanc of Canyon Lake, Texas, Sandy.
Elsie Beatrice "Bea" Dixon, 85, Orange
Elsie Beatrice “Bea” Dixon, 85, of Orange, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 25, 2022, in Vidor, TX. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Chip Anthony. Burial will follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery. Born in Winnsboro, Louisiana, on February 26, 1937, Bea was the daughter of William and Allie Gwin. Bea was married to the love of her life Oscar for 66 wonderful years. They were dedicated members of North Orange Baptist Church for 65 years, 25 of which she served as a Sunday School teacher. Bea enjoyed being outdoors and took great pride in her well manicured lawn and immaculate flower beds. Her hard work and attention to detail earned “Yard of the Month”. God was her foundation and she loved her family more than anything. Caring for and playing with her grands and great-grands was her greatest passion. Bea was very wise and had an answer or home remedy for nearly everything. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and crafts in her down time. Bea was a devoted wife, loving mother, nurturing grandmother, caring sister, and devoted friend to many. She was deeply loved by and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Allie Gwin; son Ronnie K. Dixon; as well as her six siblings. She is survived by her loving husband, Oscar Dixon; children, Michael E. Dixon (Rebecca), Sharon K. Dowden (Tim) both of Orange, Joel “Rusty”Pontenberg (Marcia) of Tampa, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and other loving family members and dear friends. Serving as pallbearers will be James Hooker, Michael S. Dixon, Phillip Bachman, Allen Friend, Tim Smith, and Tyler Burris . Honorary pallbearers are Curt Dixon, Sam Dixon, Charlie Dixon, Sherby Dixon, Vernon Dixon, and Thomas Dixon.
Thomas "Sleepy" Smith, 88, Orange
Thomas “Sleepy” Smith of Orange, Texas, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center. Sleepy was born on August 6, 1934, in Nacogdoches, Texas. Sleepy and the first love of his life, Alice Ann Moses Smith, collected antique clocks and traveled extensively throughout their lives. Sleepy was in the real estate business for 53 years and owned First Realty Associates for 40 years. He was a life long charter member of Orange Lions Club and Orange Rotary for 30 years. After a day at the office, he often enjoyed spending time with friends.
Bridge City Strutters Clinic
Registration is now open for students to register for the annual Bridge City Strutters Clinic. The clinic is open for ages Pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. The date is Saturday, September 24 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. The famous Strutters dance team will lead the clinic and teach participants the Bridge...
Julianna Marie Wingate, 39, Orange
Julianna Marie Wingate, 39, of Orange, passed away on August 21, 2022, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont. Mass of a Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Officiating will be Father M. Shane Baxter. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. There will be a Reception and Celebration of Life for Julianna at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church after the burial. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, with a Rosary that will begin at 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Julianna’s family requests that guests wear pink to the visitation in her honor. Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on September 7, 1982, she was the 5 th of 8 children of Andrew Carl Wingate and Sheila Marie Starr Wingate. Julianna grew up in Bridge City attending St. Henry Catholic Church with her family Julianna absolutely adored her daughter, Kerista, more than anything. In school, she enjoyed running track, and being a Girl Scout. Julianna loved to cook and bake, and always made a batch of cupcakes for the birthdays of her family and friends. She enjoyed watching football (especially the.
Gene Raymond Edgerly, 87, Orange
Gene Raymond Edgerly, 87 of Orange, TX died August 28, 2022 at his home. Gene was born on December 1, 1934 in Port Arthur, TX to Jewel and Isabel (Gonsoulin) Edgerly. He attended and graduated from Thomas Edison High School in Port Arthur, TX in 1953. After graduating from high school he enlisted into the US Army. After being discharged 1958, he served 8 years in the US Army Reserves. After discharge, He went to work at Jefferson Chemical as a machinist in Port Neches from 1959 to 2000 where he retired. After retiring from Jefferson Chemical, he was then employed by the state of Texas where he was hired as a labor representative by the Labor Commissioner. With this position, he was responsible for seven counties in Southeast Texas for lay off or company closures. At that time he was also a Charter Board Member of the Southeast Texas Workforce Solutions where he represented Labor on the board. Gene’s greatest passion in the union movement was serving as Chair of the Texas AFL-CIO Scholarship Committee and member of the Sabine Area Central Labor Council Scholarship Committee. Through his leadership, hundreds of the children of union members here and all over Texas have received college scholarships. Gene’s true passion was helping others in the labor force. He and his wife Flo attended meetings of the Texas AFL-CIO and the Sabine Area Central Labor Council for almost 60 years. He was the Secretary-Treasurer of the Sabine Area Central Labor Council and Vice President for the District 2 of the Texas AFL-CIO for decades. Gene served on Southeast Texas Labor –Management Board of Directors at the John Grey Institute at Lamar University. He was former president of the Machinists local union in Port Neches. Gene said that being on the workforce board and working for the state workforce commissioner was a perfect combination to help people who were laid off from their job through no fault of their own. When asked what his favorite saying that best describes who he was and how he feels about his passion and service, Gene stated, “From the Bible, The Lord said, “Take care of the least of my people”. After going to work for the state of Texas, helping people was my true passion.” Gene is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judge Flo Edgerly son, John Edgerly and wife, Stephanie of Orange, grandson, Dr. Alex Edgerly and wife Mallory of Bridge City, granddaughters, Ashley Edgerly of Groves, Erica Edgerly Rone and husband Jacob of Orange, and Macy Edgerly of Orange. He is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Madalyn and Kaylor Merritt of Groves and Andrew Edgerly of Bridge City and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jewel and Isabel Edgerly, sister, Beverly Nunez, and son, Todd Edgerly. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home in Groves, with a Vigil Service to be held at 7:00 PM at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Orange at 2:00 PM. Visitation will resume from 1:00 PM until service time at the church. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Lois Rae Wardell, 83, Katy
Lois Rae Wardell, 83, of Katy, Texas, and a former resident of Orange, died Friday, August 12, 2022, in Katy. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. There will be no visitation. Born on November 30, 1938, Mrs. Wardell was a daughter of Hugh Stanton Humble and Dorothy Lois (Collins) Humble. She retired from County National Bank in Orange where she was the secretary to Ben Briggs, President of the bank. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Thomas Wardell, and her siblings. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gregory and Kay Koci; daughter, Donna Koci; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Services are under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Summer 2022 Beautification Award delivered in Orange
When you see the beautiful flowers growing at #3731 Bowling Lane in Orange, you will know that Louis Ardoin enjoys working in his yard and seeing his plants grow. The raised beds at the front of the house have a nicely arranged mix of plants, set off by various borders of stones and wood at different levels. Two of those plants completely surprised him by spouting tall blooms just shortly after being planted. But they only lasted a few days and then disappeared.
New stop signs coming in Victory Gardens, Little Cypress
Orange County Commissioners Court Tuesday approved three new stop signs, one in Victory Gardens and two in Little Cypress, and started the process to get more stop signs. Also, the court approved steps for two more subdivisions of land into lots in Precinct 3. The stop signs are being installed...
West Orange-Cove CISD celebrated its 'B' grade
The West Orange-Cove CISD celebrated its 'B' grade from the Texas Education Agency with special treats for students, faculty and staff. The district rates its overall grade up from a 'C' during the previous grades that were given in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic. The celebration included lunch for everyone from Chick-fil-a, Wing Junkies, and Kona Ice. In addition, the staff got incentive checks with Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris helping to pass out the envelopes.
OFISD recognizes Assistant Principal for saving student
Orangefield ISD Superintendent Dr. Shaun McAlpin gave David Mire the district's Bravo Award during a special ceremony before the school board Monday Night. Mire is assistant principal at Orangefield Junior High. On August 18, he was in the school cafeteria and saved a student from choking. Also attending the school board meeting was Elgin Browning with the Bridge City Fire Department, who gave Mire a certificate of appreciation.
Watkins pleads guilty to manslaughter
Jerrod Lee Watkins, 25, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of intoxication manslaughter in connection with the June 2020 deaths of two people in separate crashes. He agreed to serve two terms of 20 years each. Intoxication manslaughter carries the punishment of two to 20 years in state prison. Watkins...
