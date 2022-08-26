Every game week at InsideCarolina.com, former Tar Heel lettermen gather to share their insight on what was and what will be as the 2022 Carolina Football season moves forward. What happens from one week to the next is relevant and discussion-worthy to the guys that wore the jersey and if there’s one thing you can count on, former players are never short on opinions and analysis. This week, Mike Ingersoll, E.J. Wilson and Jeff Schoettmer shared their time and insight on the family of Inside Carolina shows with In The Trenches with Taylor Vippolis and Calling the Schoett’s with Ross Martin. Here are a selection of excerpts from their shows ...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO