Cincinnati, OH

247Sports

Reports: Browns Release Multiple Players on Cutdown Day

BEREA, Ohio -- According to the OBR's Brad Stainbrook on his Twitter account, the Browns are releasing WR Mike Harley, G Blake Hance, TE Miller Forristall, CB Herb Miller, WR Daylen Baldwin, LB Willie Harvey Jr., DT Roderick Perry, and TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart. The team roster must be at 53 players by the 4pm deadline.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Jaxson Dart focused on what he can control in lead-up to Troy game

Jaxson Dart spoke to the media Monday not knowing if he will be the Rebels' starting quarterback on Saturday. Lane Kiffin is taking the quarterback competition between Dart and fellow sophomore Luke Altmyer down to the wire. But Dart, a Utah native who transferred to Ole Miss from USC, entertained...
NFL
247Sports

Ohio State’s Jim Knowles and His Challenging 4-2-5 Defense

When Notre Dame visits Ohio State Saturday night in the Horseshoe, the Irish offensive players who played an integral role in the Fiesta Bowl battle versus Oklahoma State eight months earlier will have remnants of the Cowboys on their minds. New Buckeye defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was not in Arizona...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at critique of coaching style, reveals Nick Saban influence

Frequent interviews, light-hearted social media banter and anything to put more exposure on Jackson State University is how Tigers head coach Deion Sanders runs his football program — and he is not changing his style, he says. Sanders has brought immense attention to HBCU football since his arrival, and this year's recruiting splash with five-star signee Travis Hunter and others has pushed Jackson State to the forefront nationally.
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

BM5: All-time red carpet rolling out | Can Irish QB handle The Shoe?

We are only a few days from the season opener. Notre Dame at Ohio State. Night game. Trying to fall asleep Friday night won't be easy. And it's not just a tussle of Midwest powerhouses loaded with scintillating storylines. Ohio State will welcome in a group prospects - committed and uncommitted - that really does deserve red carpet treatment.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec reflects on Notre Dame football transfer: Brian Kelly 'lied to my parents'

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec said transferring from Notre Dame after his sophomore season in 2019 saved his football career and detailed how a deteriorating relationship with former Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly and the staff at the time further strengthened his decision to leave South Bend, Indiana. Jurkovec said he was left in the dark at the end of the 2019 campaign on then-starting quarterback Ian Book's status for the following season and whether or not offensive coordinator Chip Long was returning to the program.
NFL
247Sports

Heisman longshots worth a closer look includes Florida QB Anthony Richardson, Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel

If you haven't placed your preseason Heisman bets just yet, you've come to the right place a few days before Week 1 commences in college football. The quarterback-driven award's latest odds were recently updated by Caesar's Sportsbook with the most recognizable names in the sport out front, two signal callers projected to be top picks in the 2023 NFL Draft as overwhelming favorites.
NFL
247Sports

How every Mountaineer in the NFL performed in the final week of the preseason

The NFL preseason is officially over. West Virginia is currently credited with nearly two dozen former players under contract in the NFL, and many of them had big weeks with their respective teams (some of them for the very first time. As always, EerSports is here to provide updates on the former Mountaineers and what they've accomplished in the pros. Here's the update this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Game week one Monday post-practice Q&A: OT Anton Harrison

NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are set to open the 2022 season this upcoming weekend against UTEP. That means everyone will get their first look at the new-look Jeff Lebby offense. Part of anchoring that group up front is offensive tackle Anton Harrison. And he met with the media...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Lettermen Analysis: New Looks, Talent, and a Big One Coming

Every game week at InsideCarolina.com, former Tar Heel lettermen gather to share their insight on what was and what will be as the 2022 Carolina Football season moves forward. What happens from one week to the next is relevant and discussion-worthy to the guys that wore the jersey and if there’s one thing you can count on, former players are never short on opinions and analysis. This week, Mike Ingersoll, E.J. Wilson and Jeff Schoettmer shared their time and insight on the family of Inside Carolina shows with In The Trenches with Taylor Vippolis and Calling the Schoett’s with Ross Martin. Here are a selection of excerpts from their shows ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
