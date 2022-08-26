Read full article on original website
Here's what Idaho hunters should know about chronic wasting disease for 2022
CWD was detected for the first time in Idaho in 2021 after five total animals including mule deer, white-tailed deer and elk tested positive in hunting Unit 14 between Riggins and Grangeville. Having CWD in Idaho will require hunters to know more about this disease and new rules because of it.
Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022
Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole? We asked our Fish and Game hatchery staff to boil down some of the most notable stocking highlights coming to your local fishery this month.
F&G Commission will meet via Zoom call on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. MDT
Idaho Fish and Game Commission is scheduled to meet via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 a.m. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office at 600 S. Walnut in Boise, any Fish and Game regional office or watch via Zoom at the link below.
