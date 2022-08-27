(WBAP/KLIF) – Democratic candidate for Texas Governor, Beto O’Rourke, is putting a temporary pause on his in-person campaign tour. “After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,’ O’Rourke said on Sunday. “The extraordinary team there — from custodians to nurses and doctors — gave me excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest. While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations.”

