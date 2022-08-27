Read full article on original website
myburbank.com
Donut Hut Voted Best Donut Shop in Burbank
Donut Hut was voted by the public as the best donut shop in Burbank for 2022. The myBurbank’s Best contest 2022 featured over 170 categories in which the community nominated their favorite businesses. Donut Hut took the win for best donut shop and has been a fan favorite since their establishment in the early 1980s.
myburbank.com
Water and Power Officials Outline Outside Watering Guidelines Between September 6 – 20
California has been in a drought for several decades, and as everyone knows, water is essential in sustaining life. At a press conference held at the courtyard of the Burbank Water and Power’s Ron E. Davis Eco Campus on Tuesday, a half-dozen people spoke that included the Metropolitan Water District’s General Manager Adel Hagekhalil, MWD Board Chairwoman Gloria D. Gray, MWD Board Director Marsha Ramos, Burbank’s Water and Power General Manager Dawn Roth Lindell, MWD Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki and MWD Resource Specialist Krista Guerrero, about the district’s calling for a 15-day suspension of outdoor watering from September 6 through the 20.
myburbank.com
Burbank Schools Lose Another Principal
On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Oscar Macias released a letter to parents that he will be stepping down as Principal on September 30 to take a job in the Glendale Unified School District as the Director of Equity, Access, and Family Engagement. Macias becomes the eighth of 19 Principals to now...
myburbank.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Burbank Chamber of Commerce Holds Recent Mixer At West Coast Customs with Ending Homeless Theme
The Burbank Chamber of Commerce held this past month’s mixer at West Coast Customs. Members and guests got to see where the magic happens to create amazing pimped-up cars to the max. Tours were offered, and guests got to see the remodeled facility with a custom bar and viewing room.
myburbank.com
Kimberley Clark Formally Announces Run for City Clerk Seat
Kimberley Clark, who currently serves as the Executive Assistant to the Board of Education and Superintendent for the Burbank Unified School District, has announced her candidacy to serve as the Burbank City Clerk. After graduating from John Burroughs High School, Kimberley received a B.A. in Honors English from California State University, Northridge, and an M.A. in Business Writing from Brunel University, London. She is a graduate of the 2014 Leadership Burbank class and a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks. An active community volunteer, Kimberley is a member of the Burbank Human Relations Council, serves as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Burbank Temporary Aid Center (BTAC), and is a proud supporter of many nonprofit organizations in Burbank. In 2020 she received an Honorary Service Award from the Burbank Council PTA.
myburbank.com
Parking Control Officer Struck by Vehicle She Was Trying to Have Impounded
A Burbank Parking Control Officer was struck by a vehicle that she attempted to have impounded on Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Evergreen. At 9:10 am on Tuesday, Aug 30, a traffic control officer came across a Mercedes with registration that had expired in July of 2021 and was registered to a person in Calabasas. After running the vehicle’s information, she called to have a tow truck dispatched to impound the vehicle.
myburbank.com
Burbank Girls’ Volleyball Swept Aside By Immaculate Heart
A week into the season and the Burbank High girls’ volleyball team finds itself in catchup mode. Yet, there are no signs of panic while hunting for the squad’s first win of the campaign. It’s a matter of showing more flashes of consistency on the court in order for the Bulldogs to achieve victory.
myburbank.com
Police Hold DUI Checkpoint at Hollywood Way and Tulare Ave. Saturday Night
The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on August 27, 2022. The checkpoint was held on Hollywood Way and Tulare Avenue from 9:00 p.m. until 1:30 a.m. Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The...
myburbank.com
Rick’s Sports Corner: Faith Boulanger Seeks Redemption
This is a story about redemption. Specifically, Faith Boulanger’s redemption and a second chance to play the game she loves. As a highly decorated, four-year starter on the Burroughs High girls’ basketball team, it seemed the world was Boulanger’s oyster. Ultimately, Boulanger, an All-CIF Southern Section first...
myburbank.com
Five Men Robbed in McCambridge Park Parking Lot
Police are looking for a man who robbed five men standing in a parking lot at McCambridge Park Sunday night. On August 28, at about 11:45 p.m., police received a call for an armed robbery that had just occurred at McCambridge Park. Once on the scene, they talked with five men who said that they were hanging out in the parking lot near Andover Drive when a man they did not know walked up to them with what the victims believed to be a handgun and demanded their personal belongings.
