San Fran Businesses Threaten Tax Strike If Homeless Population Is Not RemovedTaxBuzzSan Francisco, CA
Hate Crime Charges Filed in Case of Anti-Hindu Rant at a Fremont Taco BellAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco museum looks at refugee family origins of puppeteer Frank Oz, who brought Miss Piggy to lifeD.J. EatonSan Francisco, CA
Vile Anti-Hindu Racist Attack at Fremont Taco Bell Stuns the Local CommunityAnthony J LynchFremont, CA
Cooper Rush released by Cowboys, does not go through waivers
The Dallas Cowboys released QB Cooper Rush on Tuesday. (Todd Archer on Twitter) With both Rush and Will Grier being released, Dak Prescott is the only quarterback on the 53-man roster. However, it is likely that both Rush and Grier will rejoin the team once Week 1 rolls around, either in the form of the practice squad or as Prescott's backup. Rush not going through waivers means that Dallas can make their decision on him sooner, while Grier will have to make it through waivers before the team can attempt to retain him. This is something to monitor in the coming days.
Nathan Peterman released by Chicago
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Chicago Bears are releasing QB Nathan Peterman with the intention of bringing him back on the practice squad. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Peterman, formerly of the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders did not make it as QB Justin Fields'...
5 Wide Receiver Busts (2022 Fantasy Football)
We’re here to help you avoid draft-day landmines that can sink your season before it begins. Let’s take a look at a few 2022 fantasy football busts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Fantasy Football Busts. Diontae Johnson (PIT) Diontae Johnson‘s expert...
Tyler Badie waived by Ravens
According to ESPN's Jamison Hensley, RB Tyler Badie is being waived by the Baltimore Ravens with RB Kenyan Drake being signed today. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Badie, a late-round rookie out of Missouri, found himself as the odd-man out on a deep Ravens RB core. Even with RB Gus Edwards out on PUP and J.K. Dobbins' Week 1 status in question, there wasn't space left for Badie. He will hit waivers and will likely receive interest from someone as a former second-team All-American.
Malik Reed traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers
According to Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos are trading LB Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers, along with a seventh-rounder, in exchange for a sixth-rounder. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Reed has 25 QB hits in his last two seasons along with 13 sacks. In a Pittsburgh defense that...
Andrew Erickson’s Must-Have Players (2022 Fantasy Football)
Let’s take a look at 10 players Andrew Erickson is all-in on early in fantasy football drafts. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Now’s the time to try your new secret weapon for your draft: Draft Intel! Draft Intel analyzes up to 5...
Running Backs Experts Are Reaching For (2022 Fantasy Football)
While it’s key to have a great set of fantasy football draft rankings, it’s also important to know player’s average draft position. This allows you to see where a player is likely to be drafted versus where the experts have the player ranked. You can then ‘reach’ for a player that experts are higher on before they are usually selected by your leaguemates. Let’s take a look at players the experts think you should consider reaching for this fantasy football draft season.
Andrew Erickson’s Perfect 2022 Fantasy Football Draft
The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
Fantasy Football Trade Rumors: Alexander Mattison, Zack Moss, Darius Slayton, Preston Williams (2022)
Let’s take a look at the latest news and notes around fantasy football. To stay up to date on all of the latest fantasy football news, be sure to follow @FantasyProsNFL on Twitter and bookmark the FantasyPros NFL Player News page. Get the FantasyPros News App for iOS and...
Underrated Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)
Every year there are players throughout fantasy football that cause people at the end of the season to ask, “How did I not see that coming?” Whether it be caused by injury or the looming presence of another fantasy-relevant player on their team, these players fly under the radar and are then deemed “underrated.” Here are underrated fantasy running backs going into this season.
Josh Gordon released by Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are releasing Josh Gordon on Tuesday but remain open to him returning to the team in the future according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Gordon leaves Kansas City on good terms, something he has rarely done with any other...
Fantasy Football Mock Draft: 10-Team, PPR, No. 5 Pick (2022)
It’s never too early to prepare for your 2022 fantasy football draft. What better way to do so than to mock draft against the top experts in the fantasy football industry! You can use our FREE mock draft simulator to do just that. Let’s take a look at our latest mock draft and player notes.
Kenyan Drake signs with Ravens Wednesday
Kenyan Drake has officially signed with the Baltimore Ravens after visiting the team on Wednesday as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Ravens add depth at the running back position with the signing of Drake. Drake may take a few weeks to get entirely up to speed in his new offense but should get immediate work with J.K. Dobbins increasingly doubtful for Week 1. Mike Davis is expected to lead the Ravens’ backfield in Dobbins’ absence but Drake may eat into his touches. Drake gained 545 yards from scrimmage while scoring three touchdowns for Las Vegas in 2021.
Russell Wilson and Broncos agree on five-year contract extension Thursday
The new deal now has Wilson with the Broncos for seven total years. The 33-year-old quarterback is set to enter his first year with the Broncos. This should definitely raise the stock of his current WR core in dynasty leagues. Wilson currently ranks as QB8 in ECR, according to FantasyPros.
O.J. Howard expected to sign with Cincinnati
O.J. Howard is visiting with Cincinnati Wednesday. If everything goes well with his physical he is expected to sign with the Bengals. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Howard was cut yesterday by the Bills after joining the team in the offseason. The former first-round pick is coming off a season where he logged 14 receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown. Howard would likely slot in behind Hayden Hurst as the number two TE on the roster.
O.J. Howard released by Bills
The Buffalo Bills have released TE O.J. Howard. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The five-year veteran has played his entire career with Tampa Bay, tallying 119 receptions for 1,737 yards and 15 TD. With Dawson Knox starting and Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney playing most of Buffalo's final preseason game, the writing was on the wall for Howard's release. Chances are good he will sign with another team, at which point his fantasy value will be evaluated in that system.
Late-Round Tight Ends to Target (2022 Fantasy Football)
Here are late-round draft picks our analysts are targeting in their 2022 fantasy football drafts. You can find all of the players they are targeting and avoiding through the links below, which are included in our full 2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit. Players to Target & Avoid. Matthew Freedman: (Target...
Jacob Eason cut by Seattle Tuesday
Eason was claimed off waivers from the Colts last season. The former fourth-round pick appeared in one game last season for the Colts, completing two of his five pass attempts. Eason could be a practice squad candidate for the Seahawks who go into the season with Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the QBs on their roster.
Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) in third week out of practice
According to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network, WR Jaylen Waddle is missing his third week of practices with an undisclosed injury. The belief is it's a lower-body soft-tissue injury. (Adam Beasley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Miami Dolphins had an electric rookie year from Waddle, who caught 104 passes...
Mason Crosby activated off the PUP list Tuesday
Crosby was expected to be activated prior to the 53-man roster cutdown deadline. The veteran kicker currently ranks as K20 in ECR, according to FantasyPros. He should get plenty of opportunities early in the season as the Packers work out the offense with their new wide receivers.
