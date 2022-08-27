Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Related
NFL
Michael F. Florio's 2022 fantasy football: Fantasy breakouts
You can ask 10 different people that question and get 10 different answers. To me, it is a player who is going to surpass his ADP and likely by a wide margin. I am not talking about drafting the WR36 and they finish as the WR31. I mean, you draft a player in the middle to later rounds, and if they hit, they change the landscape of your fantasy team. Of course, there can be these players in the early rounds, but since they are getting drafted that early, it means many people expect a breakout. Listed below are some high-end breakout candidates that I target in drafts:
NFL
2022 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense and defense
Inspired by the idea of wins above replacement in baseball and real plus-minus in basketball, I created a metric that measures the contribution of each player, position group and side of the ball for every snap in an NFL season. I call it WIN SHARE to reflect the fact that 11 players are working together on the field for each team at any given time, meaning that the "share" part is a really big factor -- and the interconnectedness took a lot of time to model out.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?
While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, there are a number of NFL teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Six teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, Texans and Panthers. Eight other teams joined them in finishing with records below .500: the Bears, Commanders, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.
NFL
Lions waive backup QB David Blough, sign former 49ers QB Nate Sudfeld
Less than a day after winning the Detroit Lions' backup QB job over Tim Boyle, David Blough lost the gig. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday morning that the Lions are waiving Blough after he made the initial 53-man roster, per a source informed of the decision. The Lions...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL
2022 NFL season award predictions: Who wins MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year?
With the 2022 NFL season just around the corner, NFL.com's analysts predict who they think will win some of the league's most prestigious individual awards, specifically:. Participating analysts: Judy Battista, Jeremy Bergman, Ali Bhanpuri, Tom Blair, Brooke Cersosimo, Jeffri Chadiha, Eric Edholm, Gennaro Filice, Marcas Grant, DeAngelo Hall, Dan Hanzus, Steve Mariucci, Dan Parr, Kevin Patra, Adam Rank, Chad Reuter, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Ross, Marc Sessler, Nick Shook, Matt "Money" Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson, Jim Trotter, Kurt Warner, Lance Zierlein.
NFL
Commanders keep rookie RB Brian Robinson on initial 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open with the running back. Robinson was shot twice during an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday. The back was released from the hospital on Monday. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that the...
NFL
2022 NFL Preseason Week 3 rookie grades: Texans' Dameon Pierce, Steelers' George Pickens shine
As I did the last two weeks, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each contest played in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Again, these evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 3.
NFL
Head coach Mike Tomlin will name Steelers' starting quarterback 'at our leisure'
The presumption heading into preseason action suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job was Mitchell Trubisky's to lose. He did not lose it. Trubisky looked solid in all three of his exhibition appearances and was sensational Sunday in the 19-9 preseason-finale win over Detroit. Playing the first half, Trubisky went 15-of-19 for 160 yards and a TD for a 119.3 rating.
RELATED PEOPLE
NFL
NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2022 season
After the final roster cutdown to 53 comes a chance for all 32 NFL teams to add or re-sign promising or intriguing players via their practice squads. NFL.com is tracking and updating in real time every team's practice squad below. Click on division names to see each team's practice squad players in that division.
NFL
Raiders waiving 2021 first-round OL Alex Leatherwood
Alex Leatherwood's disappointing start in Las Vegas has met a sudden end. The Raiders are waiving the 2021 first-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. The team is also trading cornerback Trayvon Mullen, a former second-round selection, to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick that could become a sixth-round selection based on playing time, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL
Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake
The Ravens signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season. Drake, 28, was released by the Raiders last week. He ran for 30 yards on 12 carries and caught five passes for 27 yards in the team's first three preseason games.
NFL
Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal
The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Buffalo later announced the transaction. Martin fills a vacancy left when the Bills released 2022 NFL Draft sixth-round pick Matt Araiza. The Bills...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL
Chargers sign veteran running back Sony Michel
Sony Michel is headed back to Los Angeles. The veteran running back is signing with the Chargers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. The Chargers later officially announced the signing. L.A. waived running back Larry Rountree III in a corresponding move. Michel spent the offseason...
NFL
Rams DL Aaron Donald downplays helmet swing: 'It was just a practice. It was football.'
Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald de-emphasized swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a practice last Thursday. "It was just a practice. It was football," Donald said in a Wednesday interview with the AP Pro Football Podcast, via the Associated Press. "I don't really wanna go back to nothing negative that happened and talk about something that happened in a practice. My main focus is Buffalo."
NFL
Saints trading safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles in surprising move
The New Orleans Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources. Contract extension talks broke down between Gardner-Johnson and the Saints, shifting New Orleans' focus from retaining the safety to moving him while he still...
NFL
Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline
Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are releasing Gordon, per a source informed of the decision. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and the improved play of Justin Watson, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the K.C. roster from the onset of training camp.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL
Panthers acquire WR Laviska Shenault from Jaguars in trade
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. is receiving a change of scenery in his third NFL season. The Jaguars traded Shenault to the Carolina Panthers on Monday in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. The Panthers...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Aug. 31
TE MyCole Pruitt (practice squad) S Teez Tabor (practice squad) OT Chuma Edoga, from New York Jets. The former third-round pick will compete at right tackle in Atlanta, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. DT Matt Dickerson, from Kansas City. ROSTER CUTS. OG Tyre Phillips, per Rapoport. WAIVER CLAIMS. LB...
NFL
Shaquille Leonard (back) returns to Colts practice after missing training camp
The player formerly known as Darius is trending toward a positive start to the 2022 season. Shaquille Leonard is participating in the Colts' Wednesday practice, per multiple reporters on the scene in Indianapolis. Wednesday's development is the latest great news for Leonard, who is returning from offseason back surgery and...
NFL
Tight end O.J. Howard visiting Bengals after being released by Bills
Tight end O.J. Howard's stint on the open market likely won't last long. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Howard is visiting the Cincinnati Bengals today. An opportunity in Cincinnati might have to wait, however. The Bengals claimed former Patriots tight end Devin Asiasi off waivers on...
Comments / 0