ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Kim, Myers lead Padres past Royals 13-5

By DAVID SMALE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYurZ_0hXOIOHT00
1 of 5

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kim Ha-seong homered and drove in five runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Kansas City Royals 13-5 on Friday night.

Wil Myers and Jake Cronenworth also homered for San Diego in the franchise’s first trip to Kansas City since 2002. Myers finished with three hits and three RBIs, and José Azocar had a career-high four hits.

“We certainly have the ability to (score runs),” manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s important for us to have a good game like this but to follow it up.”

Kim hit an RBI single in the sixth, a two-run double in San Diego’s four-run seventh and a two-run shot in the ninth.

Robert Suarez (4-1) got four outs for the win in relief of Joe Musgrove.

“Wherever he’s coming in now he’s coming in with guys on base,” Melvin said of the importance of Suarez’s outing. “He’s pitching one-plus. He’s really coming into his own at the right time for us.”

Salvador Perez and Nick Pratto each had two hits and two RBIs for Kansas City, which had won two of three. Nicky Lopez also had two hits and scored two runs.

Royals left-hander Kris Bubic (2-9) was tagged for six runs and nine hits in four innings.

Fighting for positioning in the NL wild-card standings, San Diego scored three runs or fewer in its previous six games. But it had no trouble scoring against Kansas City.

The first six runs for the Padres scored with two outs.

“Scoring with two outs is big,” Myers said. “We haven’t been scoring a ton in general lately. Two-out knocks are great.”

Myers hit a two-run double in San Diego’s three-run first. Jurickson Profar drove in Azocar with a two-out double in the second. Myers and Cronenworth hit back-to-back homers in the third.

Kansas City scored its first run on Perez’s RBI single in the third, and then added four more in the fourth. Pratto had the big blow, a two-run shot to right-center against Musgrove.

“Nothing comes easy for us,” Melvin said. “We have a game where we’re ahead 6-0 and we have Joe on the mound. You think that’s about as easy as it can gets. Suarez came in and did a great job and we ended up scoring some runs after that.

“You feel good all the way around. We need to pick up a guy like Joe when he doesn’t have his best stuff.”

San Diego responded with run-scoring singles for Kim in the sixth and Cronenworth in the seventh.

Musgrove was charged with five runs — two earned — and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.

“I struggled to get the swing and miss,” Musgrove said. “In the fourth I made some good pitches and wasn’t able to get the misses I wanted. I was able to get the ground balls, but they found some holes. The mistake pitches over the middle were hit hard. Poor execution.”

Kim hit his seventh homer in the ninth against utilityman Hunter Dozier.

TRANSACTIONS

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish was activated from the paternity list. LHP Luis Castillo was optioned to Triple-A El Paso. ... C Jorge Alfaro was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. C Luis Campusano was called up from El Paso. ... INF Matthew Batten was optioned to El Paso and INF Eguy Rosario was called up from El Paso.

TRAINING ROOM

Padres OF Juan Soto was not in the starting lineup after missing the last two games with back tightness. Melvin said it was possible that Soto could pinch-hit based on how he felt after batting practice. “He looks like he’s feeling a lot better,” Melvin said. ... RHP Pierce Johnson began a rehab assignment with El Paso. He has been on the injured list since April 22 with right elbow tendinitis.

The Padres and Royals continue their three-game series on Saturday. Darvish (10-7, 3.39 ERA) starts for San Diego against Daniel Lynch (4-8, 4.58 ERA).

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MLB: Umpire Hernández blew calls, losing World Series job

NEW YORK (AP) — Ángel Hernández was on track to umpire in the 2018 World Series before getting overturned three times at first base on video reviews during Game 3 of that year’s AL Division Series between the New York Yankees and Boston, MLB wrote in response to his latest legal filing. The Cuba-born Hernández was hired as a big league umpire in 1993 and sued in 2017, alleging he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passed over for crew chief. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken granted a summary judgment to MLB in March 2021, and Hernández asked the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in February to throw out Oetken’s decision. Hernández served as an interim crew chief from 2011-16, at the start of the pandemic-delayed 2020 season and for part of the 2021 season, but has not been made a permanent crew chief.
MLB
The Associated Press

Phillies pound 22 hits, cruise to 18-2 win over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies pounded 22 hits, scored 18 runs and did basically anything they wanted offensively in an 18-2 drubbing of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night. Yet surprisingly, the story was about the pitching. Left-hander Bailey Falter threw a career-high 6 1/3 innings, giving up just one run, giving the Phillies another rotation option during the stretch run. He walked none and struck out six, carving through the D-backs lineup with ease. “We needed a ‘W’ today and that’s what we did,” Falter said. “The bats were fantastic, I went out and did my job and gave us a chance to win.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Diamondbacks play the Brewers in first of 4-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (69-60, second in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (61-67, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-3, 3.31 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 132 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (11-5, 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -137, Diamondbacks +114; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Ohtani’s 30th HR rallies Angels to 3-2 victory over Yankees

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — In a matchup of the top two contenders for the AL Most Valuable Player, Shohei Ohtani came up with the biggest hit of the night. The reigning AL MVP became the first player in major league history to hit 30 home runs and record 10 pitching wins in the same season as the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 3-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

White Sox play the Royals with series tied 1-1

Kansas City Royals (53-78, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (64-66, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Mengden (0-0); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (6-6, 2.98 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -232, Royals +191; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE:...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

Mets take on the Dodgers in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (90-39, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (83-48, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (0-0); Mets: Chris Bassitt (11-7, 3.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -145, Mets +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Braves play the Rockies in series rubber match

Colorado Rockies (56-75, fifth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (80-51, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (6-7, 5.17 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (8-4, 2.87 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 158 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -411, Rockies +317; over/under is 8 runs.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Pratto
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Joe Musgrove
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Yu Darvish
Person
Bob Melvin
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
Person
Juan Soto
The Associated Press

Guardians and Orioles play in series rubber match

Baltimore Orioles (68-61, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (68-60, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (2-5, 5.63 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Guardians: Shane Bieber (8-7, 3.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 153 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -185, Orioles +157; over/under is 7 1/2...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Nationals and Athletics meet to decide series winner

Oakland Athletics (49-82, fifth in the AL West) vs. Washington Nationals (44-86, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Ken Waldichuk (0-0); Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -115, Athletics -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Mariners take win streak into matchup with the Tigers

Seattle Mariners (72-58, second in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-80, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (10-5, 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 133 strikeouts); Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (3-3, 3.60 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Tigers +137; over/under is 7 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#The Kansas City Royals#Rbi#Nl
numberfire.com

Padres leave Luis Campusano off Monday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list Luis Campusano in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Campusano will sit Monday night's game out while Austin Nola takes over at catcher and bats ninth against the Giants. Campusano has made 17 plate appearances so far this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres: 1 fatal flaw San Diego must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The San Diego Padres are enjoying one of their better seasons in quite some time. Entering play Tuesday night, the Padres are 12 games over .500 at 71-59. Winning the National League West is out of the equation because the Los Angeles Dodgers are on a near-historic pace for 114 wins this season. Nevertheless, the […] The post Padres: 1 fatal flaw San Diego must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Royals' Salvador Perez scratched on Wednesday, Kyle Isbel to start

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Perez has been scratched from Wednesday's clash with the White Sox. Kyle Isbel will rejoin the starting lineup in left field and bat seventh versus right-hander Lance Lynn and the White Sox. Isbel...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

White Sox end 5-game skid behind Lynn, beat Royals 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Lance Lynn pitched four-hit ball through seven innings, Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking home run in the fifth and the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Lynn (4-5), who was reinstated from the bereavement list before the game, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight for the fifth time this season. The Royals had scored 24 runs in their previous two games. Chicago (64-66) won for the first time under bench coach Miguel Cairo, who served his second game as acting manager while Tony La Russa is on indefinite leave while he undergoes tests performed by his personal doctors in Arizona to address an unspecified health issue. “After the last out, he always says, ’twenty-seven outs,’ “ Cairo said. “ ‘And until that last out, you cannot feel comfortable until they get that last out.’
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Royals take on the White Sox after Dozier's 4-hit game

Kansas City Royals (52-77, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (63-65, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brady Singer (7-4, 3.15 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-7, 5.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -136, Royals +115;...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Giants host the Padres on home losing streak

San Diego Padres (70-59, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (61-65, third in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.24 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (11-7, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 130 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -125, Giants +105; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
510K+
Post
508M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy