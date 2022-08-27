Read full article on original website
Related
franklinfreepress.net
Landfill expansion application a political 'hot potato'
When it comes to political survival in Franklin County, garbage is a dirty word if you look at historical precedent. So the timing of an application filed by Franklin County Land Management, Inc., seeking to modify its permit with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management to include collection and disposal of municipal solid waste, couldn't come at a worse time, at least politically speaking.
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
cullmantribune.com
Cobblestone Hotel, Wissota Chophouse groundbreaking Tuesday in SW Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – A groundbreaking ceremony for Cobblestone Hotel and Suites in Cullman will take place Tuesday, Aug. 30. The hotel will be built at 1835 Main Ave. SW and will be Cobblestone’s first location in Alabama. Construction should take 12-15 months. The 63-room hotel is the hospitality...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Arranges Sale of Assisted Living Community in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an assisted living and memory care community in Madison, a suburb of Huntsville. A local ownership group of physicians that originally developed the asset was the seller. The building was not fully stabilized with respect to rental rates or expenses, but was near full occupancy at the close of escrow according to SLIB.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
LGBTQ+ Pride flags removed from classrooms at north Alabama school system
Faculty members and students in the Madison City school district are speaking out after teachers were told to take down their LGBTQ+ Pride flags.
courierjournal.net
Jean Schulman: An Alabama Legacy
FLORENCE – Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts is pleased to present a memorial exhibition and sale of works by one of the South’s most recognized artists, Jean Ellen Schulman that begins August 28th and continues through September 30th; a reception will be held Sun., Aug. 28th from 2-4 p.m. Long recognized in local and state art communities, her work using native north Alabama clays to dye fabric is found in the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of History and Technology, and in more than 100 private and public collections throughout the U.S. She has won extensive awards for her innovative approach to both education and design including the Alabama Governor’s Award. Posthumously, Schulman was recently awarded the 2022 Alabama Arts Alliance Legacy Award for her commitment to enriching our community. Schulman inaugurated the art program at Muscle Shoals High School where she taught for over 20 years. She considered her work as an educator to be one of her most important contributions to the art world.
Alabama landfill proposes massive expansion; residents say it could ruin the county
A small landfill in northwest Alabama is seeking to expand its disposal area by more than 1000%, accept new kinds of waste and quadruple the volume of trash it can take in a single day,. Some nearby residents fear the expansion could turn their quiet rural community south of Muscle...
RELATED PEOPLE
franklinfreepress.net
Russellville Fire Dept., Franklin County Sheriff's Office among FCCDC grant recipients
The Franklin County Community Development Commission met August 26, 2022, and approved a number of grants to local schools and non-profit agencies. The commission, which includes Brad Bolton, Jeremy Campbell, Chris Wallace and Charlene Fancher, meets quarterly to review grant applications. The next meeting of the commission will be October 31, 2022, at 8:30 a.m., at the Franklin County Commission Annex.
franklinfreepress.net
Vaughn named inaugural recipient of prestigious Norfolk Southern scholarship
Norfolk Southern officials have created a scholarship program for children of employees and a recipient of one of the largest awards is the daughter of two Franklin County natives. Mattie Vaughn, daughter of Wes and Kristy Vaughn of Gardendale, was named the inaugural recipient of Norfolk Southern's Community Scholar award....
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County High School alum named outstanding senior citizen
An outstanding group of senior adults was honored with induction into the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Montgomery Aug. 21. Among those honored was Lt. Col. John E. Newton (Ret.), a 1963 graduate of Morgan County High School and current resident of Dothan. After graduating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Government Technology
Alabama Co-Op Denied Broadband Expansion Funds
(TNS) — After being denied grant funding by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs that would have been used to deliver Sprout fiber optic Internet access to rural areas in Cullman County, the Cullman Electric Cooperative is "disappointed" but remains persistent. The nine Broadband Accessibility Fund grants...
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
WHNT-TV
Water outage scheduled in Florence Monday night
FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence will have a scheduled water outage on Monday, August 29 from 11:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The outage will affect residents on Cox Creek Parkway from Helton Drive to Summit Ridge Apartments. Florence Gas & Water Manager Michael Doyle told News 19 that they are moving a water line to make room for a new sewer system.
WAAY-TV
Traffic diverted after 'major wreck' near U.S. 31, Thompson Road in Morgan County
Motorists were asked to avoid the area of U.S. 31 and Thompson Road if possible after a major wreck Wednesday. The area was part of a temporary detour route due to work on Interstate 65. Southbound U.S. 31 traffic was diverted to a new detour route on Nanceford Road, to Alabama 55, to Evergreen Road, to Alabama 157, then finally to I-65.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County.
MISSING: Authorities searching for 28-year-old Florence man
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Tanner Allen Jones was last seen leaving the area of Chisholm Road in Florence on May 15, 2022.
State responds to Mason Sisk’s request to throw out confession, statements
The State of Alabama filed a response Tuesday to the request of Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of killing five of his family members, to throw out his confession and previous statements ahead of his trial.
wbrc.com
Deputy with Cullman County Sheriff loses home in fire
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office lost his home to a fire over the weekend. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy Nathan Trimble’s home was lost in a fire. The post says that the community has...
Comments / 0