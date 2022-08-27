Read full article on original website
Former Alabama Cornerback Makes a 53-Man Roster
Former Alabama cornerback and undrafted free agent Josh Jobe has survived the final series of cuts and signed a one-year,$705,000 deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jobe now becomes the fifth Crimson Tide player on the Eagles roster joining quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver Devonta Smith, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, and safety Jared Mayden.
Crimson Tide Volleyball Rolls to Victory
Alabama's new head volleyball coach Rashinda Reed started her coaching career off with an undefeated weekend. The Crimson Tide opened its season Friday against the McNeese Cowgirls. Alabama and McNeese split the first two sets before the Tide finished the Cowgirls with a 25-15 win in the third set and a close 25-22 win in the fourth set.
Rashad Johnson leaves Crimson Tide Sports Network for Buccaneers assistant coaching job
Former Alabama safety, Rashad Johnson, said goodbye to CTSN after 4 seasons and was welcomed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant coach. Rashad Johnson was a sideline reporter with Crimson Tide Sports Network radio station for four years. In June, he was hired as a "defensive assistant" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he assisted with training camp as one of the team's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows. CTSN wished him well on his future.
Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
Tuscaloosa, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gordo High School football team will have a game with American Christian Academy on August 30, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Former Alabama Tight End Released by the Buffalo Bills
Former star Alabama tight end OJ Howard is in search of a new home after being released by the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday. All teams must have their final cuts down to their 53 man roster in by 4 p.m. eastern time. Per the terms of Howard's one year $3.5...
madehoops.com
RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama
2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
Nick Saban Comments on Former Alabama LB, Arkansas Transfer
Drew Sanders would've likely been a starter for Alabama this fall, according to coach Nick Saban, had he not transferred to the Razorbacks in January. Saban was asked about the former Tide player during a weekly Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference meeting with the media. Saban discussed Sanders' time with Alabama last year, which was disrupted by a wrist injury that required surgery.
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job
Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
Nick Saban Names Freshman Receiver as Starter, Can’t Decide at Cornerback
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its 2022 campaign in five days against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban released his initial depth chart of the season with a number of interesting notes. There's no surprise at quarterback, Mike linebacker and Jack linebacker as...
Utah State coach Blake Anderson reveals his message to players on taking on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After their 31-20 Week 0 win against UConn, the Utah State Aggies will travel to Alabama for a Week 1 matchup against the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. During a press conference Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was asked what his message to his players is on getting to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Best Seats in the House!
95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
Tuscaloosa’s Central High School Honors Two Legendary High Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create The Central High School. This Friday night “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons host the Paul W. Bryant School Stampede,” said the Press Release.
Bama Softball Standout Speaks to Youth About Mental Health
Alabama softball player, Ashley Prange, spoke about mental health in front of many young softball players at the Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament this past weekend. The Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament was founded by The Peyton Riekhof Foundation for Youth Hope. This foundation was created in memory...
The Nick Saban Dynasty: Top 10 Running Backs
King Henry had one of the best careers for the Crimson Tide throughout his time here. The former Heisman Trophy winner set numerous program and conference records and guided his team to a national championship, but neither the numbers nor the honors fully capture the level of domination he demonstrated on the field.
Alabama AD Greg Byrne On Concerts Coming To Bryant Denny
Athletic Director for Alabama, Greg Byrne (fresh off his new contract), spoke out about a topic that he rarely gets into publically. Byrne discussed Coach Nick Saban's new contract extension, beer at Bryant-Denny stadium and the plan to replace Coach Saban one day. There was a time, many years ago,...
Everything You Need To Know for Game Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After 236 days, 5,664 hours and just shy of 340,000 minutes, Alabama football will be back on Sept. 3. There will be some differences for fans who plan to attend games in person. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural game with the Utah...
comebacktown.com
Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem
Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
