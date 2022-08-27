ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millport, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Cornerback Makes a 53-Man Roster

Former Alabama cornerback and undrafted free agent Josh Jobe has survived the final series of cuts and signed a one-year,$705,000 deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jobe now becomes the fifth Crimson Tide player on the Eagles roster joining quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver Devonta Smith, offensive lineman Landon Dickerson, and safety Jared Mayden.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Crimson Tide Volleyball Rolls to Victory

Alabama's new head volleyball coach Rashinda Reed started her coaching career off with an undefeated weekend. The Crimson Tide opened its season Friday against the McNeese Cowgirls. Alabama and McNeese split the first two sets before the Tide finished the Cowgirls with a 25-15 win in the third set and a close 25-22 win in the fourth set.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Rashad Johnson leaves Crimson Tide Sports Network for Buccaneers assistant coaching job

Former Alabama safety, Rashad Johnson, said goodbye to CTSN after 4 seasons and was welcomed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an assistant coach. Rashad Johnson was a sideline reporter with Crimson Tide Sports Network radio station for four years. In June, he was hired as a "defensive assistant" for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he assisted with training camp as one of the team's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows. CTSN wished him well on his future.
TAMPA, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Millport, AL
Local
Alabama Football
madehoops.com

RJ Johnson Commits To Alabama

2023 | 6-2 Guard | Georgia Stars (EYBL) & Grissom (AL) Johnson recently committed to Alabama over the likes of Georgia, Wichita State, FAU, and more. He joins Sam Walters in the Crimson Tides’ 2023 recruiting class. Nate Oats has done a solid job recruiting the past few years and keeping RJ Johnson home is a huge addition to his 2023 class. Johnson saw his stock rise after a strong summer with Georgia Stars, especially after his consistently productive play at Peach Jam. He’s an underrated prospect to keep an eye out for in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Comments on Former Alabama LB, Arkansas Transfer

Drew Sanders would've likely been a starter for Alabama this fall, according to coach Nick Saban, had he not transferred to the Razorbacks in January. Saban was asked about the former Tide player during a weekly Wednesday SEC Coaches teleconference meeting with the media. Saban discussed Sanders' time with Alabama last year, which was disrupted by a wrist injury that required surgery.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parker
Tide 100.9 FM

Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Softball Pitcher Lands Assistant Coaching Job

Radford softball announced the hiring of former Alabama softball pitcher Krystal Goodman to its coaching staff on Wednesday afternoon. Goodman joins Radford College, a public university located in Radford, Virginia, as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Goodman transferred to Alabama after dominating JUCO softball, boasting a combined 51-4...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Saints#Holy Spirit#High School Football#Ball Games#American Football#The South Lamar Stallions
Tide 100.9 FM

Best Seats in the House!

95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bama Softball Standout Speaks to Youth About Mental Health

Alabama softball player, Ashley Prange, spoke about mental health in front of many young softball players at the Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament this past weekend. The Play for Peyton Memorial Softball Tournament was founded by The Peyton Riekhof Foundation for Youth Hope. This foundation was created in memory...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Nick Saban Dynasty: Top 10 Running Backs

King Henry had one of the best careers for the Crimson Tide throughout his time here. The former Heisman Trophy winner set numerous program and conference records and guided his team to a national championship, but neither the numbers nor the honors fully capture the level of domination he demonstrated on the field.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa

Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy