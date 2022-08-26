Read full article on original website
North Dakota ranked as hardest working state in country
(Fargo, ND) -- Our state is full of hard workers, and that has been reinforced by WalletHub's latest study. The Personal Finance Website has ranked it's hardest working top states, and North Dakota ranks number one. The study was done across ten key metrics, including average work-week hours to share...
Poll shows ballot measure for recreational marijuana in South Dakota will likely fail
(Pierre, SD) -- Could it be a preview for us in North Dakota?. A statewide poll in South Dakota indicates a measure voters will consider this November to legalize recreational marijuana among adults will likely fail. The poll was commissioned by South Dakota News Watch and surveyed 500 registered voters...
A "Full Recovery": ND Director of Mineral Resources says June oil and gas production officially bounced back from April numbers
(Bismarck, ND) -- An state mineral expert says North Dakota's oil and gas production is "back to work" following an April slump earlier this year. Lynn Helms is North Dakota's Director of Mineral Resources. He joined AM1100 The Flag's What's On Your Mind Program to speak about the successes the industry is saw in June.
8-30-22 What's On Your Mind Hour 2
03:09 - Sergeant Wade Kadrmas - North Dakota Highway Patrol - Trooper Talk. 43:07 - Representative Jordan Rasmussen - Minnesota House District 08A. Call and tell us at 1-800-228-0550. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, Google, or YouTube.
