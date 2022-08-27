Read full article on original website
Hardin cross country finds success running in packs
The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
Billings Central's 'Three-Headed Monster' threatens the rest of Class A
BILLINGS- Billings Central Football went 7-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class A Playoffs a year ago. It's a good season for most programs, but for the Rams, championships are often the expectation. "You look at high schools all across Montana and I don't think there's a...
Absarokee adjusting to 6-man football, working toward a more competitive season
ABSAROKEE- Last year, the Huskies played 8-man football with just ten guys on the roster. Now do the math. That means during the game, there would be just two guys standing on Absarokee's sideline, while the team they were playing would sometimes boast over forty. "You know you look at...
Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters
BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
