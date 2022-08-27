ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Hardin cross country finds success running in packs

The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
HARDIN, MT
Billings Central's 'Three-Headed Monster' threatens the rest of Class A

BILLINGS- Billings Central Football went 7-3 and advanced to the second round of the Class A Playoffs a year ago. It's a good season for most programs, but for the Rams, championships are often the expectation. "You look at high schools all across Montana and I don't think there's a...
BILLINGS, MT
Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters

BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
BILLINGS, MT

