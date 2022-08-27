Read full article on original website
Alabama A&M's Jansa and K'la Barnes-Blackwood Earn SWAC Women's Soccer Honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama A&M women's soccer has picked right up where they left off last season as they have earned a pair of Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Weekly Awards as senior goalkeeper Laura Jansa (Barcelona, Spain) and freshman defender K'la Barnes-Blackwood (Margate, Fla.) were named Goalkeeper and Defender of the Week, respectively, as announced by the league on Wednesday, August 31.
Alabama A&M Football Kicks Off 2022 Campaign At FBS And In-State Foe Alabama-Birmingham
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A new era dawns in the Rocket City and it will begin with Alabama A&M (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) football headed down I-65 to take on Alabama-Birmingham (0-0, 0-0 C-USA) on Thurday, September 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Protective Stadium. WHERE TO WATCH. Can't...
Trip to Midwest and Southern Illinois Up Next For Alabama A&M In First Ever Meeting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – After putting forth three dominant performances last week, Alabama A&M (2-2, 0-0 SWAC) heads to the Midwest to take on Southern Illinois (0-2, 0-0 OVC) on Thursday, September 1. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. in Carbondale, Illinois. A&M notched back-to-back shutouts 1-0 shutouts over in-state...
Is someone taking ducks from a north Alabama park?
Visitors to Big Spring Park in Athens may have noticed a reduction in the number of ducks. There have been many rumors and speculation as to why the numbers have dwindled, including blaming the healthy muskrat population at the pond. While a predator is believed to be involved, there are several known reasons and possible reasons for the decline.
Alabama man took altered, loaded gun to high school football game, police say
Decatur police say they arrested a man Friday who entered a high school football game with a loaded pistol magazine and firearm. The incident happened at the Austin vs. Decatur game at about 7:45 p.m., a police spokesperson said. Marcus Hampton, 20, of Leighton, entered the gate and was found...
23 Top Things to do in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville is a city located in the Appalachian region of northern Alabama. It is the county seat of Madison County and is the fourth largest city in the state that is home to 215,000 people. The town was incorporated as a town in 1811 with the help of LeRoy Pope and John Hunt. LeRoy Pope is considered a “Father of Huntsville,” but the city got its name after revolutionary war veteran John Hunt.
Whataburger is coming to Fort Payne
A new Whataburger location is coming to Northeast Alabama!
Pikeville Store & Grill should be on your bucket list
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – The Pikeville Store & Grill has been around longer than any of us. Dwayne Wilkerson says it’s been around since 1907. His grandfather ran it in the 40’s. Dwayne and his wife bought it in 1990. That’s when Dwayne says, “We started our little journey.” It had a reputation for good eats. […]
Welcome Back Cookout in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Tuesday, August 30th at 2:00 pm the Jacksonville State University International House will host a welcome back cookout. Come and enjoy food and music as they welcome back the students to campus! International Programs serves the international student population of Jacksonville State University and improves diversity for the JSU campus and community.
20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, August 29
We’ve got the inside scoop on 20 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a second Amazon Fulfillment Center in Huntsville. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. Project Laser | 2nd Amazon Fulfilment Center | Huntsville. Project...
5 Haunted, Creepy Places You’ll Want To See For Yourself in North Alabama
Y’all know I love a good haunted adventure and North Alabama definitely offers up some spine tingling opportunities. I’ve searched for and found some haunted, creepy places you’re going to want to visit on your next North Alabama trip. Check out these other things to do in...
A Tale of True Love: A romantic hike turned into mourning
Robbery near mount Cheaha in Talladega national forest took the life of a 22-year-old. A romantic hike turned into mourning. Mikayla Paulus and Adam Simjee were on a spontaneous trip to Alabama’s Cheaha State Park before returning to college in Florida this week. They were a couple for more than 4 ½ years and loved to travel together. Their love for nature took them to explore the woods of Alabama. It was supposed to be a perfect end of summer, but who thought that it would be their last trip together and this romantic hike would turn into funeral mourning?
Cyclist hit by off-duty Huntsville Police Officer in Hazel Green
A pedestrian riding a bicycle in Hazel Green was struck by an off-duty Huntsville Police Officer, according to authorities.
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Goodwater woman killed in car crash
CLAY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a Goodwater woman was killed in a car crash Monday afternoon. 57-year-old Jaclyn M. Fisher was killed when her vehicle collided head on with another vehicle driven by 52-year-old Jarod S. Taylor. Taylor was transported to UAB Hospital. Fisher was...
Charges likely after fatal motorcycle wreck in Huntsville
A motorcyclist was killed in a wreck on Wednesday night in Huntsville.
Alabama: Baby found dead in Cullman motel
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
Coming in September to the Orion Amphitheater
As August ends, September is just as busy for the Orion! Here's a list of what is coming to Huntsville in September.
Nothing Bundt Cakes giving away 250 free cakes Thursday in Huntsville
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by offering you free cake on Thursday!. The first 250 guests at each location across the country will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet cake. The only store in North Alabama is located in Huntsville at 2710 Carl T. Jones Drive. It’s open...
Limestone County pastor to serve as Grand Marshal for Trinity Parade
Even though Trinity High School hasn't been in operation since 1970, every two years alumni gather and show off their school spirit at a reunion. This year Athens resident and pastor Robert Malone will be the Grand Marshal for the Trinity Parade.
