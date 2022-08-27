ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millport, AL

UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?

Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video

Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
