Tuscaloosa’s Central High School Honors Two Legendary High Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create The Central High School. This Friday night “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons host the Paul W. Bryant School Stampede,” said the Press Release.
UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa
UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Investigator Dornell Cousette Memorial Ride Set In Tuscaloosa
It's been a quick three years of me living in Tuscaloosa, and I have dozens of memories from my first year. Hands down, one of the highlights of my first year was visiting Bryant-Denny Stadium. I was overly amazed at how huge it was and the excitement in the air...
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?
Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
Alabama Man Marries High School Sweetheart 57 Years Later
That's true for Mark and Carol, a couple that met in high school, and lost touch after going to college. Mark, left for Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the University of Alabama. He tried to stay in touch with sweet Carol, but it just did not seem to work out very well.
“A New Day”: DCH CEO Katrina Keefer Answers 20 Questions About Tuscaloosa Hospital System
Katrina Keefer, the new CEO of the DCH Health System, said Friday morning that she knows the patient experience in their three hospitals needs to improve but is optimistic that better days are ahead. Keefer, who started in this role at the beginning of August, and DCH's Vice President of...
Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties
Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa
A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
Donors Needed for Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive
September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. “About 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease. Most are of African descent,” said American Red Cross. In addition, sickle cell disease “affects more than 2,850 residents in the state of Alabama.”. The American Red Cross is...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video
Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting in Front of Tuscaloosa’s Midtown Village
A man is in critical condition at a Tuscaloosa hospital after he was reportedly shot in the road in front of the Midtown Village shopping center Saturday. Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed the shooting to the Thread at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said one...
