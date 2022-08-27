ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millport, AL

Alt 101.7

Three Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trent Richardson

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only three days, so let's look at a legendary Bama running back, Trent Richardson.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Millport, AL
Alabama Football
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa's Central High School Honors Two Legendary High Schools

The Central High School Football Program is hosting "The Red Reunion" to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create The Central High School. This Friday night "the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons host the Paul W. Bryant School Stampede," said the Press Release.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama AD Greg Byrne On Concerts Coming To Bryant Denny

Athletic Director for Alabama, Greg Byrne (fresh off his new contract), spoke out about a topic that he rarely gets into publically. Byrne discussed Coach Nick Saban's new contract extension, beer at Bryant-Denny stadium and the plan to replace Coach Saban one day. There was a time, many years ago,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Zach Parker
Alt 101.7

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
NORTHPORT, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama: Do You Think This Man Caught A Piranha In The River?

Well since the gators in our river system didn't scare us enough, Now we have a guy who is convinced he caught a piranha in the river. Cornelius Richardson shared A couple of videos of what he believed to be a piranha. The first video isn't as telling as the next. WARNING MR. RICHARDSON WAS VERY EXCITED AND USED SOME EXPLICIT LANGUAGE.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties

Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect "multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times," said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
ALABAMA STATE
Alt 101.7

Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Here's How You Get Your Free Tickets To Alanis Morissette

Well, I'm here to remind you, that Alanis Morissette is celebrating over 25 years of Jagged Little Pill. We are joining that celebration by giving away tickets to see Alanis Morissette at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater on Friday, September 16th. EVERY DAY THIS WEEK!!. Yes, Tuscaloosa's Only Alternative ALT 101-7...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

