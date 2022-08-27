Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
sebastiandaily.com
70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week
Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
Florida Man Claims $3,500,000 On LOTTO Ticket Purchased At Publix
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that David James, 70, of Riviera Beach, claimed a $3.5 million FLORIDA LOTTO® jackpot from the drawing held on May 11, 2022, at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18.
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Lifelong Melbourne Resident Lee L. Clevenger, 46, Passed Away Aug. 6
BREVARD COUNTY • MERRITT ISLAND, FLORIDA – On the evening of Saturday, August 6, 2022, Lee L. Clevenger passed away, at the age of 46, in Merritt Island, Florida. He was born May 29, 1976, in Campbell County Kentucky, to Gary and Le Van Clevenger. Lee was a...
cbs12.com
WATCH: Port St. Lucie Police officer dragged from car during traffic stop
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer of the Port St. Lucie Police Department said he was dragged from a car he pulled over during a routine traffic stop on Saturday morning. The officer noticed 19-year-old Dylan Morgan's vehicle when he was on patrol on SW Tulip Blvd....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spacecoastdaily.com
Pedestrian On Motorized Wheelchair and K9 Companion Killed in Vehicle Crash in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A pedestrian on a motorized wheelchair and their canine companion were killed in a vehicle crash Saturday that involved a 2018 Kia Niro on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. According to Melbourne Police Cmdr. Mark Renkens, upon arrival at the...
villages-news.com
West Palm Beach guest at Waterfront Inn arrested on DUI charge in Cadillac
A West Palm Beach woman staying at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing was arrested on a drunk driving charge after her Cadillac was pulled over for not having its headlights on. Laura Jane Short, 54, was at the wheel of the white Cadillac at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday...
850wftl.com
Local waitress steals customer’s wallet
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
IN THIS ARTICLE
850wftl.com
Deadly crash on Military Trail may have been caused by driver under the influence
(PALM SPRINGS, Florida)– A crash early Wednesday morning left one Boca Raton woman dead in Palm Springs, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a Dodge Challenger, driven by Olivia Maly, 28, was traveling on Forest Hill Boulevard at a “high rate of speed” just before 2 a.m.
Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…
Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet.
Comments / 0