ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sebastiandaily.com

70% chance of tropical depression near Florida this week

Forecasters are monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 70 percent chance of forming during the next five days near Florida’s coast. Early computer models show the system, known as Invest 91L, moving closer to Florida and steering away to the north and northeast. At this time, there is no...
SEBASTIAN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Education
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Sports
City
Port Saint Lucie, FL
City
Bell, FL
850wftl.com

Local waitress steals customer’s wallet

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Treasure Coast#Titans#American Football#Highschoolsports#Division#Ohs
BOCANEWSNOW

Delray Beach Woman Stopped In Boca With Morphine, Cocaine, More…

Told She Was Free To Go, She Consented To Search Of Car. Police Cuffed…Jailed… BY: CRIME DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman, stopped for DUI on Federal Highway near Camino Real in Boca Raton, passed a field sobriety test and was told she […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy