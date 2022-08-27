IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Adam Bock starred at Solon, but moved west to South Dakota State after not getting recruited by Iowa. “I grew up a Hawkeye fan, so this is a big game for me, I’ve had it on the calendar for a long time,” Bock said. “Obviously you’re gonna have a chip on your shoulder but at the end of the day it’s just another game and we gotta do our thing.”

