Warm and Dry
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much change as we head into the start of a new month. High pressure sliding to the east allows a southerly flow of air into the state. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s with some lower 90s possible on Thursday and Friday. As a cold front moves into the state Friday night into Saturday morning an isolated shower could develop. The holiday weekend brings lower dew points and more comfortable conditions through Labor Day! Have a great night.
Cedar Rapids Halloween parade set to return
Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.
Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
First Alert Forecast
Cedar Rapids Downtown Public Library to reopen Thursday
Solon grad Adam Bock coming back to Iowa City with a chip on his shoulder
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Adam Bock starred at Solon, but moved west to South Dakota State after not getting recruited by Iowa. “I grew up a Hawkeye fan, so this is a big game for me, I’ve had it on the calendar for a long time,” Bock said. “Obviously you’re gonna have a chip on your shoulder but at the end of the day it’s just another game and we gotta do our thing.”
Univ. of Iowa’s CAMBUS sees driver applications nearly triple thanks to new job incentives
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Employees a part of the University of Iowa’s public transportation system, CAMBUS, is made up, in large part, of students of all ages. One being 4th year student, Darshaun Smith. “I just like to drive! And that led its way into just wanting to...
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic was backed up as much as six miles on I-380 Wednesday morning after a crash near Shueyville. The Iowa DOT reported the northbound lanes I-380 were closed, between exit 4: Penn Street and County Road F28 and exit 10: County Road F12, for several hours.
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to interference with commerce by robbery
Linn County residents voice their concerns over carbon capture pipeline
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County residents got their opportunity to speak up and, mostly, speak out against a carbon capture pipeline. During a question and answer portion of the meeting, land-owners that would be impacted by this plan raised several concerns regarding safety. Steve Pisarik asked what the...
First Kid Captain for Iowa Hawkeyes football picks first song for wave
Cultivate Hope Corner Store says construction causing a 40% drop in sales
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cultivate Hope Corner Store, which is run by a Cedar Rapids-based nonprofit called Matthew 25, said it’s seeing a 35% to 45% decrease in sales since construction closed roads around the grocery store. Matthew 25 opened the store in April to increase access...
Crash backs up traffic on I-380 near Shueyville, detour set up
One airlifted to hospital in I-380 crash near Shueyville Wednesday morning
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on I-380 near Shueyville on Wednesday morning. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the person was driving an SUV when they crashed into the back of a semi that was forced to stop due to another crash. It happened just before 9 a.m.
One killed in officer-involved shooting in Cedar Rapids
West High freshman hits a hole-in-one in first high school golf meet
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City West freshman Jack Jensen-Fitzpatrick playing in his first high school golf meet at Airport National got off to a shaky start. “Not ideal,” was how Jensen-Fitzpatrick described it. “I will take it but I would’ve liked to of done better. Then I came up and hit a great shot.”
Second man sentenced for fatal beating in Palo Alto County, IA
EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man connected to a 2020 murder in Palo Alto County has been sentenced to a decade in prison. Court documents state that 23-year-old Brice Colling, of Emmetsburg, has been sentenced to ten years in prison for the death of 27-year-old Rolling Bontrager of Washington, Iowa. Colling was originally charged with first-degree murder but it was reduced to voluntary manslaughter after he accepted a plea deal.
Cedar Rapids Schools hold first open house on $312 Million bond proposal
Linn County creating ‘hub’ to provide resources in wake of disaster
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In the wake of the 2020 derecho, Linn County is creating the first-ever “Resiliency Hub” in order to provide access to critical resources like food, electricity, and actionable information, in times of disaster. The Resiliency Hub is located at the Linn County Filmore...
