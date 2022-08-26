Personal Finance Daily: Why 20 million U.S. homes are struggling to pay their utility bills and white-collar graduates are vulnerable to recession and need to get smart when applying for jobs

Read full article on original website
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 – Millions to get benefits worth up to $4,194 in September – see exact dates
MILLIONS of Americans on Social Security will receive their September benefits in just two weeks. The Social Security Administration distributes payments on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays of each month. When you'll receive your benefits each month is determined by when your birthday falls in your birth month. For...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update 2022: Surprise one-time checks worth up to $1,657 being sent out in Pennsylvania
Thousands of older or disabled Pennsylvanians who received a property tax or rent rebate in 2021 are again receiving financial relief. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Aug. 24 that those who already received the rebates would get an additional, one-time payment equal to 70% of their original rebate, up to $1,657.50. The Department of Revenue currently has 361,042 eligible recipients.
CNET
Social Security Payments for September: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration disbursed the first September payment today for those who receive Supplemental Security Income, with the first Social Security check of the month getting sent tomorrow. These checks arrive in multiple batches each month to help manage the massive amount of mailing, as roughly 65 million Americans receive Social Security benefits.
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
