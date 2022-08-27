In this post, we will show you how to find the BitLocker Recovery Key for your BitLocker Encrypted Volume by saving it locally, using Microsoft Account or Azure Active Directory Account. A BitLocker Recovery Key is needed to access an encrypted data drive. The 48-digit password can help you unlock your drive. It is always a good idea to back up BitLocker Drive Encryption Recovery Key, as it can come in handy if you lose it. In this article, we will be discussing how you can get your BitLocker Recovery Key on a Windows 11/10 computer.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO