Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
Warning for all Google Chrome users – popular download can ruin your device
GOOGLE Chrome users are being warned against downloading an extension that can damage their device. An extension dubbed "Internet Download Manager" is currently gaining popularity with Google Chrome users. To date, the extension has been installed by more than 200,000 users. However, as many Chrome users are finding, the extension...
Android Authority
How to clear cache, cookies, and browsing history in Microsoft Edge
Clear your browsing data with a tap. Cookies and cached files make browsers like Microsoft Edge work better by storing temporary information like login info, passwords, images, and more to speed up site load times. It also takes up storage space that can add up with time, and a corrupted cache file might cause problems. So it’s a good idea to erase your browsing data occasionally. Here’s how to clear cache, cookies, and your browsing history in Microsoft Edge.
technewstoday.com
Laptop Screen Upside Down? Try These 6 Fixes
Most PCs these days support multiple display orientations. So, knowingly or unknowingly, you might have tweaked this setting that’s causing your laptop screen to go upside down. Indeed, turning your screen to the other side is useful in laptops that support 360-degree rotation. However, this feature can be annoying...
The Windows Club
How to find BitLocker Recovery Key with Key ID in Windows 11
In this post, we will show you how to find the BitLocker Recovery Key for your BitLocker Encrypted Volume by saving it locally, using Microsoft Account or Azure Active Directory Account. A BitLocker Recovery Key is needed to access an encrypted data drive. The 48-digit password can help you unlock your drive. It is always a good idea to back up BitLocker Drive Encryption Recovery Key, as it can come in handy if you lose it. In this article, we will be discussing how you can get your BitLocker Recovery Key on a Windows 11/10 computer.
Android warning for all users – 17 password stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users have been put on high alert for malware infections that can hijack personal and banking information. Hackers have bypassed Google Play Store moderators and are targeting users' bank accounts. Cybersecurity analysts at Trend Micro published a blog on 17 apps that were used to bait users into turning...
How to update Google Chrome
Google Chrome, like many modern browsers, can automatically update itself. This increases the browser's security to keep you safe and makes sure that everyone has access to the latest web features. However, after a new update is available, Chrome won't necessarily install it immediately. So, if there's a new feature you want to try or a new security update that you need, speed up the process and update the browser manually.
technewstoday.com
Outlook Disconnected from Server? Here’s how to fix it
After being unable to send/receive the email messages on Outlook, you might have noticed the little warning sign that displays the Disconnected status. You may even see similar status errors like “Trying to connect” or “Need Password.”. This happens when Outlook is experiencing issues while connecting to...
technewstoday.com
How to Configure Display Scaling in Windows 11
Display scaling is all about configuring the size of the screen elements to make it easier for you to read and see what’s on the screen. Generally, the setting is automatically adjusted, but if you want to reconfigure it, you’re at the right place. Depending on how far...
technewstoday.com
9 Ways to Fix fltMgr.sys Blue Screen Error
The fltMgr.sys Blue Screen error is not a rare one. It usually comes along with several error codes such as Page Fault in NonPaged Area, System Service Exception, Memory Management Error, and so on. FltMgr.sys is a system file provided by Microsoft that ensures the information is in its respective...
technewstoday.com
Desktop Icons Missing or Disappeared? Here’s 9 Proven Ways to Fix it
The desktop icons are part of Windows GUI for launching applications on Windows. However, sometimes the icons cease to function properly when called upon. Most of the people reported that their icons disappeared after updating the Windows. But, it’s not the case always. Icons can also sometimes disappear when running heavy graphics applications on your computer due to high resource consumption.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Microsoft Teams Error Code 80080300
One of the many common errors in the Microsoft Teams program is the code 80080300. You might see this code alongside a message, like “There is a problem…” or “We’re sorry we’ve run into an issue.”. The error code 80080300 is mostly related to...
technewstoday.com
Windows Audio Device Graph Isolation Has High CPU Usage? Here’s How to Fix it
Windows Audio Device Graph Isolation, identified as Audiodg.exe, is a background process to handle distinct sound effects in Windows. This service is isolated from the actual audio service of Windows to improve audio stability. But sometimes, it runs into a problem and begins to consume a higher CPU. Generally, this...
technewstoday.com
[Solved] “Your Network Settings Are Blocking Party Chat” On Xbox and Xbox App
Multiplayer gaming is often an excuse to just talk and hang out with your friends. The fun can end, though, if you see the “Network Settings Are Blocking Party Chat” error. The problem affects Xbox One, Xbox Series, and the Xbox software on your Windows PC. It will...
technewstoday.com
5 Ways How to Boot Into Advanced Startup Option on Windows
Starting Windows is usually as easy as pressing a button and waiting for the operating system and startup programs to load. Sometimes you hit a snag and need a little more help to get things running correctly. That’s where troubleshooting options available through the Advanced Startup options menu come in. Each offers a different way to manage your startup or repair your computer.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Invalid Value for Registry Error when Opening Photos
The “Invalid Values for Registry” error occurs when opening a Microsoft Store app, such as Photos, if there are some errors on its corresponding registry entries. You’ll usually encounter this issue after you upgrade your system or update the app. An update or upgrade should replace the previous incompatible registry entries and set up new ones. However, in some scenarios, the previous entries remain unchanged, causing conflicts with the new software.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Dxgkrnl.sys BSOD Error on Windows?
When your computer suddenly displays the dreaded blue screen of death, it’s okay to be a little flummoxed while looking at the error code. Most blue screen error codes are a little generic and don’t tell you directly what the problem is – because they generally can’t attest to the exact issue causing the blue screen. You have to take the information it gives you and use it to figure out what must be fixed.
technewstoday.com
What is Windows Administrator Password? How to Set or Reset it
A password can secure your administrator account and prevent unwanted activities on your PC. However, you can also reset the Windows administrator password if you forget it or you want to make your admin account more secure. You can use either a Microsoft account or a local account as an...
technewstoday.com
Windows Failed to Start? Try These 8 Fixes
While turning your computer on, you expect it to start as usual with the normal start screen. Instead, the Windows Boot Manager displays an error screen. You see the ‘Windows failed to start message along with the details about hardware or software failure in the system as the major cause. The boot manager mentions using Windows Installation Media for fixing this issue.
ZDNet
How to back up your files in Windows 10 and 11 with File History
Backing up your documents and other files in Windows is always advisable in case the originals ever get lost or corrupted. That's especially true for files that are important, sensitive, or irreplaceable. But ideally, you want a seamless and automated way to back up your files so that you don't have to keep doing it manually. Though you can turn to a variety of third-party backup programs, a tool built into Windows is worth trying, namely, File History.
