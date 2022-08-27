Read full article on original website
Related
Jewish Google worker writes letter saying she's quitting, accuses the company of 'creating an environment of fear' for employees who support Palestine
In her Medium post, Ariel Koren said Google weaponizes its DEI and ERG systems to silence workers "who support Palestinian freedom."
StreamUnlimited and GrAI Matter Labs Partner to Demonstrate World's First Real-Time Music/Media Source Separation AI Platform at IFA-2022
VIENNA & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 1, 2022-- GrAI Matter Labs (GML), a pioneer of brain-inspired ultra-low latency and high precision computing, and StreamUnlimited, a leading developer of connected audio and IOT products, today announced the companies’ partnership to demonstrate multiple novel applications using Life-Ready AI in music and consumer audio at the IFA-2022 to be held from September 2 to 6. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005773/en/ Transformational Experiences for Multi-Media Products with Life-Ready AI (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 1