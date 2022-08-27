The Forward Party Promises an Alternative to Bipartisan Dysfunction. Some Harvard Students Remain Ambivalent.

Read full article on original website
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
'The soul of America is the millions Biden vilifies': Republican leader Kevin McCarthy criticizes president for dividing the country ahead of his primetime speech
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy slammed Joe Biden's plans for a Thursday speech on 'the battle for the soul of the nation' accusing the president of 'vilifying' tens of millions of hardworking Americans by linking them to extremism. Biden is expected to deliver an attack on politicians aligned with Donald Trump...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Arizona Judge Rips Rep. Paul Gosar and Other Republicans for Filing Defamation Lawsuit ‘Primarily for Purposes of Harassment’
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and two GOP state representatives must pay more than $75,000 for filing a defamation lawsuit against a Democratic lawmaker “primarily for the purposes of harassment,” an Arizona judge ruled. Joining forces with Arizona state Reps. Mark Finchem and Anthony Kern as co-plaintiffs, Gosar sued...
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Why Sarah Palin's loss could be a sign of midterm troubles for Republicans
Sarah Palin's loss in Alaska's special election for its lone House seat on Wednesday was in part the result of a flawed candidate facing an electorate she had angered 13 years earlier, in a state with a ranked-choice voting system that gave Republican voters other options.
Most in new poll say FBI search of Trump home was appropriate
More than half of respondents in a new poll said they think the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was appropriate. In the Wall Street Journal poll released on Thursday, 52 percent agreed with the statement that the search was “part of a legal and proper investigation” to determine if Trump wrongfully…
Trump says DOJ made him look like a 'slob' by putting documents on his floor in a 'messy fashion' and slams 'dishonest' photo of Mar-a-Lago office
Former President Donald Trump complained Thursday that the FBI made him look like a 'slob' after a Department of Justice filing released Tuesday showed a photo of classified documents strewn on the floor of what's presumably an office space at Mar-a-Lago. 'A lot of people think that when you walk...
