Millport, AL

95.3 The Bear

Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
95.3 The Bear

Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
95.3 The Bear

Four Alabama Players Get a Sackful With Krystal NIL Deal

Four Alabama players have just signed a new NIL deal with the fast food chain Krystal on Tuesday. The four players included are junior linebacker Will Anderson, senior safety Jordan Battle, senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and junior safety Brian Branch. All four of these players are expected to start and be impact players for the Crimson Tide defense this season.
95.3 The Bear

Best Seats in the House!

95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
95.3 The Bear

UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa

UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
95.3 The Bear

Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
95.3 The Bear

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
ABOUT

95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

