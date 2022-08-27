Read full article on original website
Related
Three Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Trent Richardson
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only three days, so let's look at a legendary Bama running back, Trent Richardson.
Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
Nick Saban Names Freshman Receiver as Starter, Can’t Decide at Cornerback
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its 2022 campaign in five days against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban released his initial depth chart of the season with a number of interesting notes. There's no surprise at quarterback, Mike linebacker and Jack linebacker as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four Alabama Players Get a Sackful With Krystal NIL Deal
Four Alabama players have just signed a new NIL deal with the fast food chain Krystal on Tuesday. The four players included are junior linebacker Will Anderson, senior safety Jordan Battle, senior linebacker Henry To'oTo'o and junior safety Brian Branch. All four of these players are expected to start and be impact players for the Crimson Tide defense this season.
Tuscaloosa’s Central High School Honors Two Legendary High Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create The Central High School. This Friday night “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons host the Paul W. Bryant School Stampede,” said the Press Release.
Everything You Need To Know for Game Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After 236 days, 5,664 hours and just shy of 340,000 minutes, Alabama football will be back on Sept. 3. There will be some differences for fans who plan to attend games in person. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural game with the Utah...
Best Seats in the House!
95.3 The Bear, Tide 100.9 and Tuscaloosa Toyota are excited to get you to the game with our " 2022 Best Seats in the House" contest!. Each Thursday, before all seven Alabama Crimson Tide home football games in 2022, one (1) winner will receive two (2) lower bowl tickets for the 45 yard line in Bryant-Denny Stadium, with transportation to and from the game provided by Tuscaloosa Toyota!
RELATED PEOPLE
UAB’s Callahan Eye Clinic Opens New Location in Tuscaloosa
UAB's Callahan Eye Clinic expanded its practice to Tuscaloosa and opened their 18th facility in the state on Monday. According to a release from UAB News, the new clinic is located at 1030 Fairfax Park in North Tuscaloosa and will offer patients access to comprehensive eye care specialists and an on-site optical store.
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
Marty and McGee Can’t Wait to be Back in Tuscaloosa… To Eat
Marty Smith and Ryan McGee often find themselves stationed on the University of Alabama campus in the fall. After all, Alabama football is ranked No. 1 for the sixth time in the past ten seasons in the preseason AP Poll. The city 'makes its gravy' on those seven Saturdays when...
“Learning to Loaf”: Founder of Tuscaloosa’s Rama Jama’s Restaurant Hangs Up Apron
After more than a quarter-century cooking hamburgers in the shadow of Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gary Lewis is hanging up his apron and trying to retire -- again. Lewis founded Rama Jama's, now a Tuscaloosa institution, in September 1996 and has been involved with the day-to-day operations there in some capacity ever since.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Shopping Center to Add Whataburger, 2 New-to-Tuscaloosa Restaurants to the Strip
The University Town Center is looking to bring several new restaurants to their shopping center on the Strip just off the campus of the University of Alabama, including the city's third Whataburger. The University shared the news in a press release from UA's News Center announcing the addition of short-term...
Alabama Man Marries High School Sweetheart 57 Years Later
That's true for Mark and Carol, a couple that met in high school, and lost touch after going to college. Mark, left for Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the University of Alabama. He tried to stay in touch with sweet Carol, but it just did not seem to work out very well.
Man in Critical Condition After Shooting on Tuscaloosa’s McFarland Boulevard
A man is in critical condition at a Tuscaloosa hospital after he was reportedly shot in one of the city's busiest intersections Saturday. Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed the shooting to the Thread at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Sellers said one male victim was in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties
Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
How Big is it? Step Inside the Largest House in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
The biggest home for sale in Tuscaloosa County Alabama is a stunning work of art with Lake Tuscaloosa serving as the backdrop. This home is stacked with tons of custom features and lots of unique touches. Did I mention it is HUGE?. It is located in the Holly Springs subdivision...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Donors Needed for Tuscaloosa, Alabama Sickle Cell Awareness Blood Drive
September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. “About 100,000 people in the United States have sickle cell disease. Most are of African descent,” said American Red Cross. In addition, sickle cell disease “affects more than 2,850 residents in the state of Alabama.”. The American Red Cross is...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0