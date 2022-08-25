Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Snapchat Dual Camera Lets You Record With Front, Rear Cams at the Same Time
Snapchat has added the ability to record front- and rear-facing cameras at the same time. Snap says the aptly named Dual Camera is "a new way for Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives at the same time—so everyone can be part of the moment, as it happens." The feature can be used in conjunction with Snapchat's existing creative tools (music, stickers, etc.) and supports four different layouts: vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
PC Magazine
6 Helpful Accessibility Features in the Amazon Kindle
There’s nothing like the smell of books. The earthy, slightly musty scent of a library or bookstore evokes strong emotions in avid readers. But physical books lack nearly all the features that eReaders have for making reading more accessible to people with disabilities. In recent years, eReaders have grown...
PC Magazine
Forme Studio Review
Ever wish you had a team of personal trainers at your beck and call? The Forme Studio workout mirror ($2,495, plus a $49 monthly class membership) makes that dream a reality. This sleek and discreet piece of smart fitness equipment differentiates itself from the competition with a wildly immersive 43-inch 4K touch screen on which you can browse and stream a wide range of fun and effective trainer-led fitness classes. You can also get personalized weekly workout plans from a human Fitness Concierge to help you crush your goals. Forme trainers appear almost life-size on the Studio's large screen, which makes it easy to see what they're doing and follow along. The non-touch Lululemon Mirror ($1,495) costs much less, has a larger workout library, and includes more social features, but the Forme Studio offers a more premium, curated fitness experience. It's the best touch-enabled workout mirror we've tested, and our new Editors' Choice winner.
PC Magazine
TP-Link Tapo C320WS Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera Review
The Tapo C320WS Outdoor Security Wi-Fi Camera ($59.99) is one of two outdoor cameras TP-Link announced earlier in 2022 as part of its new lineup of Tapo smart home devices. Despite its low price, the C320WS packs a lot of premium features including 2K video, a built-in spotlight and siren, color night vision, and intelligent alerts. It performed admirably in our tests, too. Even so, the Editors' Choice-winning Wyze Cam V3 ($35.98) offers many of those same features for even less money, though it sticks with lower-resolution 1080p recordings.
PC Magazine
Sony Reduces Weight of PS5 By 300 Grams
Sony just increased the price of the PS5 everywhere except the US, but it also managed to tweak the internals and reduce the weight of the console again. In August last year, Sony started selling Disc and Digital editions of the PS5 that were 300 grams lighter. Now, as Press Start reports, Sony has done it again and introduced new models CFI-1202B (Digital console) and CFI-1202A (Disc console) in Australia that weigh even less.
Qantas passengers horrified as ‘foul’ dust cloud rises up from plane seats
A Qantas passenger shocked fellow customers this week by posting a video of thick dust rising from what he said was a seat on one of the airline’s planes.The man posted the clip of himself hitting what looks like a normal, black plane seat beside him, causing a dense puff of white dust to spring up into the seatback in front. The unnamed passenger posted it to a private Facebook group before it was obtained by the Daily Mail, saying in the caption that he had filmed it on 10 August on a domestic flight from Sydney to Perth.Several...
PC Magazine
Apple Labor Day Sale: Deep Discounts on iPads, MacBook Pro, AirPods, More
Cheaper than the Apple Store, these Labor Day deals from Amazon won't last long. Amazon just reduced prices on various Apple products(Opens in a new window) for Labor Day, including $50 off the 10.2-inch iPad and up to $300 off select Apple MacBook Pro series laptops. If you need a...
PC Magazine
T-Mobile Adds Free Apple TV+ Streaming to Priciest Plan
T-Mobile is adding a free Apple TV+ subscription for those with its Magenta Max plan. Starting Wednesday, Aug. 31, customers on the Magenta Max plan, which currently runs $85 per month for one phone line, can tune into original series like Severance, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show, plus Major League Baseball coverage and games.
MLB・
PC Magazine
Save $200 on iRobot's Self-Emptying Roomba s9+
House-cleaning duties got you down? Turn things over to a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba s9+ smart vacuum, which is now $200 off on Amazon(Opens in a new window). A PCMag Editors' Choice pick, the usually expensive self-emptying Roomba s9+ is available now for $799—20% off the $999.99 sticker cost.
