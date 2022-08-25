Ever wish you had a team of personal trainers at your beck and call? The Forme Studio workout mirror ($2,495, plus a $49 monthly class membership) makes that dream a reality. This sleek and discreet piece of smart fitness equipment differentiates itself from the competition with a wildly immersive 43-inch 4K touch screen on which you can browse and stream a wide range of fun and effective trainer-led fitness classes. You can also get personalized weekly workout plans from a human Fitness Concierge to help you crush your goals. Forme trainers appear almost life-size on the Studio's large screen, which makes it easy to see what they're doing and follow along. The non-touch Lululemon Mirror ($1,495) costs much less, has a larger workout library, and includes more social features, but the Forme Studio offers a more premium, curated fitness experience. It's the best touch-enabled workout mirror we've tested, and our new Editors' Choice winner.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO