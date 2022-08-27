BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh heads down the Main Line to open its 139th season of football with a visit to No. 5/6 Villanova under Friday night lights. The Mountain Hawks closed out the 2021 season with three consecutive victories and will look that carry that momentum into the new campaign with a more veteran-laden team than in previous seasons. Lehigh returns 17 starters, including 10 on defense, led by All-Patriot League honorees TyGee Leach, LaTreil Wimberly and Mikhari Sibblis. Junior Dante Perri returns at quarterback after leading an improved unit to success in the second half of last season. Perri leads an offense that features a wealth of returning skill position players, including Lehigh's top two rushers and seven of its top eight receivers. Villanova went 10-3 last season and is coming off an appearance in the FCS quarterfinals.

