lehighsports.com
Mountain Hawks To Open 2022 Season Friday Night At No. 5/6 Villanova
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh heads down the Main Line to open its 139th season of football with a visit to No. 5/6 Villanova under Friday night lights. The Mountain Hawks closed out the 2021 season with three consecutive victories and will look that carry that momentum into the new campaign with a more veteran-laden team than in previous seasons. Lehigh returns 17 starters, including 10 on defense, led by All-Patriot League honorees TyGee Leach, LaTreil Wimberly and Mikhari Sibblis. Junior Dante Perri returns at quarterback after leading an improved unit to success in the second half of last season. Perri leads an offense that features a wealth of returning skill position players, including Lehigh's top two rushers and seven of its top eight receivers. Villanova went 10-3 last season and is coming off an appearance in the FCS quarterfinals.
lehighsports.com
Schulte Named Patriot League Player of the Week
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Sophomore outside hitter Megan Schulte opened her 2022 season with capturing the first Patriot League Player of the Week award of the season. She was a main cog in the Lehigh volleyball team going 3-0 at the FAU Invitational over the weekend, winning nine straight sets.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Football Season Preview
Lehighsports.com has been previewing the 2022 Lehigh football team position-by-position, leading into the September 2 season opener at Villanova. The series concludes with an overall look at the Mountain Hawks, featuring head coach Tom Gilmore, quarterback Dante Perri '24, center George Padezanin '24, defensive lineman Mikhari Sibblis '23 and safety TyGee Leach '23.
lehighsports.com
Lehigh Comes Out on Losing End of 2–0 Shutout by UMBC
BALTIMORE – Two second half goals proved to make all the difference as UMBC shut-out the Lehigh men's soccer team, 2-0 Monday night at Retriever Soccer Park. The Mountain Hawks (0-2) played a man down for the final 24 minutes and gave up a late goal in the 88th minute that ended up being the dagger.
