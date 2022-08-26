"(George Washington) Carver Health Center for Negroes," established in January 1946, located at 506 Jones Street in Fort Worth, Texas [photo ca. late 1940s]. The building was originally built in 1913-1914 as the "Emergency Hospital" which later became the City-County Hospital. This building continued as City-County Hospital until 1939, when a new building for the City-County Hospital opened on July 16, 1939, known today as John Peter Smith Hospital. The Carver Health Center operated in the basement of the building.

