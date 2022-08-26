ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uta.edu

Carver Health Center

"(George Washington) Carver Health Center for Negroes," established in January 1946, located at 506 Jones Street in Fort Worth, Texas [photo ca. late 1940s]. The building was originally built in 1913-1914 as the "Emergency Hospital" which later became the City-County Hospital. This building continued as City-County Hospital until 1939, when a new building for the City-County Hospital opened on July 16, 1939, known today as John Peter Smith Hospital. The Carver Health Center operated in the basement of the building.
ARLINGTON, TX
uta.edu

UTA CONHI Selected by AACN for National Initiative

Chosen from among more than 200 schools, The University of Texas at Arlington was one of 50 schools selected to participate in The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) national initiative. The Leading Across Multidimensional Perspectives (LAMP) Culture and Climate Survey is intended to aid inclusive learning environments and build a more diverse nursing workforce.
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy