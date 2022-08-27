ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
Tuscaloosa’s Central High Honors 2 Legendary Schools

The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create Central High School as we know it today. This Friday night, “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons...
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back

As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa

A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video

Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama

Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties

Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
