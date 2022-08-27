Read full article on original website
Related
Four Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Tyrone Prothro
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Bama kicks off in just four days, so let's look back at former Crimson Tide wideout Tyrone Prothro. Tyrone Prothro...
Tuscaloosa’s Central High Honors 2 Legendary Schools
The Central High School Football Program is hosting “The Red Reunion” to celebrate and honor the two legendary high schools that merged to create Central High School as we know it today. This Friday night, “the Red Reunion will take place at Central High School as the Falcons...
Five Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Andrew Zow
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide takes the field in only five days, so let's look back at another former Bama quarterback, Andrew Zow.
What You Should Know About Alabama’s Game Day Weather Outlook
The anticipation is building for The University of Alabama Crimson Tide football season. Alabama’s Week 1 matchup will be with Utah State on Saturday, September 3 with a 6:30 p.m. kickoff at Bryant-Denny Stadium. We know that the Crimson Tide fans are super excited for the season but we...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Saban Names Freshman Receiver as Starter, Can’t Decide at Cornerback
The Alabama Crimson Tide kicks off its 2022 campaign in five days against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama head coach Nick Saban released his initial depth chart of the season with a number of interesting notes. There's no surprise at quarterback, Mike linebacker and Jack linebacker as...
Shelby Announces $4.2 Million Grant for Tuscaloosa National Airport
The Federal Aviation Administration will invest almost $18 million in Alabama airports, including more than $4 million at the Tuscaloosa National Airport, outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby announced Tuesday afternoon. Shelby has long held a reputation in the Senate for his ability to bring federal funds back to his home...
Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 20/59 Blocked Near Tuscaloosa by Another Wreck
A day after a wreck snarled traffic on Interstate 20/59 near Tuscaloosa, the eastbound lanes of the roadway are blocked again Wednesday afternoon by another collision. The accident took place before Exit 86 in Tuscaloosa County near Coaling. The blockage is causing moderate delays in the afternoon driver for drivers...
Tuscaloosa Cancer Survivor’s Food Truck Offers Fresh Southern Staples
A new local food truck, "The Spoon of Tuscaloosa," is now serving 'sustainable staples with soul' to the local community and the student populations of the area's University and colleges. The business has already made its mark on Tuscaloosa, catering athletic events and other and special occasions and hosting pop-up...
RELATED PEOPLE
Northport, Alabama: It Is Finally Back
As a resident of Northport, I can testify on this matter. It has been a tough summer for us Northportians. Northporters? What are WE?. We can solve that issue down the road. After a summer of non-stop traffic due to construction that has made life not-so-fun...I mean, seriously, could they make the Northport construction project any more of a nightmare if they tried???
Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Southbound Interstate Lanes in Tuscaloosa
A wreck involving several vehicles has blocked the southbound lanes of the interstate in Tuscaloosa Tuesday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers in West Alabama, said the wreck took place just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. The multi-vehicle accident occurred in the southbound...
Tuscaloosa NAACP Demands Action Over Northridge Student’s Racist Video
Activists in Tuscaloosa are demanding action after a video purportedly showing a local high school student using racist language emerged Monday morning. Lisa Young, the president of the Tuscaloosa Chapter of the NAACP, sent a letter to local leaders and media outlets decrying the video, which depicts a young man who is reportedly a student at Northridge High School using misogynist and racist language to describe a classmate. .
Tuscaloosa City Schools Braces for Milk Shortage Ahead of Plant Closures
The Tuscaloosa City Schools system is bracing for a milk shortage as two major dairy plants prepare to permanently close at the end of September. In a Thursday morning email, a TCS spokesperson said Borden Dairy will close its plants in Dothan, Alabama and Hattiesburg, Mississippi on September 30th. Borden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Central High School Principal Speaks Out Amid Monkey Pox Rumors
Although COVID-19 is still a concern in Alabama, there is a new outbreak that residents are worried about. Across the country, Monkey Pox is threatening the safety of not only adults but our children. Alabamians are especially on high alert since students are returning to classrooms across the state. Recently,...
Taco Bell Testing Meat Substitute In Alabama
Nothing beats a big 16-oz Prime Rib with a baked potato, horseradish cream sauce and Au Jus. Meat alternatives and substitutes are all the rage in this big goofy world this day and age. I have heard all the "reasons" why we need these options going forward. However, it is...
$1.5 Billion, 88-Acre Tuscaloosa Innovation District Could Create 5,000 Jobs
A concept in its infancy at the University of Alabama has the potential to become the biggest economic advancement in the Tuscaloosa area since Mercedes-Benz U.S. International came to the region 25 years ago. The idea is called the Tuscaloosa Innovation District -- a $1.5 billion initiative that could create...
Alabama Man Marries High School Sweetheart 57 Years Later
That's true for Mark and Carol, a couple that met in high school, and lost touch after going to college. Mark, left for Tuscaloosa, Alabama and the University of Alabama. He tried to stay in touch with sweet Carol, but it just did not seem to work out very well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuscaloosa County School to Host Piece of Fallen World Trade Center This Year
A school in Tuscaloosa County will house a piece of the fallen World Trade Center this year as part of a project to teach young children about the events of September 11th, 2001. Taylorville Primary School has been selected by the Freedom Flag Foundation as the 2022-2023 host for the...
Flooding Concerns Prompt Flood Watch for Several Alabama Counties
Rainy weather continues for most of the Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area through Friday. Alabamians can expect “multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain at times,” said the National Weather Service in Birmingham. A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING. WHAT. Flash flooding caused...
Price Spike: Alabama’s Most Expensive Luxury Estate Gets a New Price Tag
This incredible estate is less than 2 ½ hours away from Tuscaloosa. According to the Target Auction Company this “legacy gated estate on 57 plus acres in Madison, Alabama” is up for auction. Every step and turn is met with a true lap of luxury. “This dream...
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
Alt 101.7
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://alt1017.com/
Comments / 0