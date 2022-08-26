The celebratory champagne corks must have popped in the headquarters of the oil and gas corporations on the day Ofgem announced the devastating rise in energy prices for poverty-stricken British consumers.Especially after they read Liz Truss’s disastrous “response” in the Daily Mail addressing the lifting of the home energy price cap.Truss, the former commercial manager for the oil giant Shell, proposes a massive ramping up of commercial projects by the oil corporations, including expansion of North Sea oil and gas, a resumption of fracking on the UK mainland and a frenzied building of eye-wateringly expensive new nuclear power plants.The proposed...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO