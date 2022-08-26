Read full article on original website
Does Matson (NYSE:MATX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Do Its Financials Have Any Role To Play In Driving Champions Oncology, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CSBR) Stock Up Recently?
Most readers would already be aware that Champions Oncology's (NASDAQ:CSBR) stock increased significantly by 14% over the past three months. As most would know, fundamentals are what usually guide market price movements over the long-term, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Champions Oncology's ROE today.
Alamo Group (ALG) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
Shares of Alamo Group (ALG) have been struggling lately and have lost 6.4% over the past two weeks. However, a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session, which could mean that the stock found support with bulls being able to counteract the bears. So, it could witness a trend reversal down the road.
Here's Why Republic Services (RSG) is a Strong Growth Stock
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)
Some The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Fabrizio Freda, recently sold a substantial US$5.3m worth of stock at a price of US$268 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 14% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.
Are Investors Undervaluing Hub Group (HUBG) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) is a Trending Stock
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Shares of this company have returned -11% over the past month versus the...
Does Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) Have the Potential to Rally 45% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) have gained 8.9% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $50.39, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $73 indicates a potential upside of 44.9%.
Implied Volatility Surging for Digital Turbine (APPS) Stock Options
Investors in Digital Turbine, Inc. APPS need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Sep 2, 2022 $11.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
AMark Precious Metals Q4 Preview: Can Shares Stay Hot?
The Zacks Consumer Discretionary Sector has been hit harder than most in 2022, down more than 30%. Even over the last month, the sector’s 1% gain has lagged behind the S&P 500 notably. Facing record-high inflation, consumers have heavily pulled back their spending on non-essential items. A company in...
Has Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (CGBD) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Calculating The Fair Value Of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
Is Albemarle (ALB) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Albemarle (ALB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Is HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock...
At US$87.09, Is DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Worth Looking At Closely?
While DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DaVita’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.
Ambarella (AMBA) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Beat
Ambarella AMBA reported second-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 20 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure declined 42.9% from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of 35 cents per share. Revenues jumped 2% year over year to $80.9 million and surpassed the consensus mark of...
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, TTM (TTMI) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger
What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.
Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT), J. Hall, Has Just Spent US$93k Buying 23% More Shares
Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that J. Hall, the Independent Director of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) recently shelled out US$93k to buy stock, at US$4.66 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 23%. Glatfelter...
