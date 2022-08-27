ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

richlandsource.com

Tygers, Tigers renew rivalry at Arlin Field

MANSFIELD — It may not be either team’s longest-standing or fiercest rivalry, but it still carries weight in both Mansfield and Massillon. The Tyers and Tigers will meet for the 53rd time Friday night at Arlin Field. Massillon owns a lopsided 43-4-5 advantage in the all-time series and has won the past seven meetings dating to 1999.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Eastlake North rides the rough off Mayfield

Eastlake North turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 3-2 win over Mayfield in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on August 30. Last season, Mayfield and Eastlake North squared off with September 23, 2021 at Eastlake North High School last season. For more, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mentor drops zeroes on Eastlake North

Mentor played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 5-0 verdict over Eastlake North in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 25 , Eastlake North squared off with Euclid in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
EASTLAKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashland holds off Lexington in OCC soccer showdown

ASHLAND — Jayson Schneider was indoctrinated into north central Ohio’s fiercest soccer rivalry Tuesday night. A senior midfielder at Ashland, Schneider scored a first-half goal as the Arrows knocked off Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action at Ashland’s community soccer complex. GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's impenetrable defense prompted a 3-0 blanking of Orwell Grand Valley on August 30 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Kirtland and Orwell Grand Valley squared off with September 23, 2021 at Kirtland High School last season. For more, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland finds its footing in sprinting past Orwell Grand Valley

Kirtland's river of goals eventually washed away Orwell Grand Valley in a 5-1 cavalcade in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 30. In recent action on August 25, Orwell Grand Valley faced off against Ashtabula Lakeside and Kirtland took on Geneva on August 23 at Geneva High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field blankets Lodi Cloverleaf with swarming defensive effort

Mogadore Field didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Lodi Cloverleaf's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Lodi Cloverleaf High on August 30 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Recently on August 25 , Mogadore Field squared off with Alliance in a soccer game...
LODI, OH
richlandsource.com

Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic

Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
KIRTLAND, OH
whbc.com

Can McKinley Turn it Around?

Here we go….Week 3…Game 4 for The Pro Football Hall of Fame Game of the Week on 1480 WHBC and MIX 94.1!! Canton McKinley in a recurring theme from last year….looking for their first win of the season Vs the same opponent as last year….Dublin Coffman. There’s tremendous potential for the Bulldogs but it’s truly a must win.
SEBRING, OH
richlandsource.com

Community rallies around Lucas football program after field vandalized

LUCAS — Lucas athletic director Taylor Iceman is more concerned about the future of Bob Wine Field than he is about what happened there last weekend. The Cubs' football field was vandalized early Saturday morning and a 21-year-old Lucas man was taken into custody later in the day in connection with the incident.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire takes victory lap past Mantua Crestwood

Burton Berkshire controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-1 win against Mantua Crestwood in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. The last time Burton Berkshire and Mantua Crestwood played in a 8-1 game on August 31, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE

