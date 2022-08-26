Read full article on original website
Related
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
RELATED PEOPLE
See Melania Trump text message that left former Trump press secretary 'sickened'
Former Trump White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has revealed a text exchange between her and former first lady Melania Trump asking to release a statement condemning any violence on January 6.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
NPR
Morning news brief
Trump's lawyers and Justice Department attorneys head to court. Sarah Palin is defeated in a special election for an Alaskan house seat. And, China is accused of crimes against humanity. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump is trying again. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. His lawyers dropped another court filing about...
NPR
Former Australian Prime Minister blames Fox News for America's polarized politics
Why are American politics so polarized now? NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull about why he blames Rupert Murdoch, the former CEO of Fox News. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. A year and a half after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Americans are still sorting through what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Trump team may have hidden or moved classified material, DoJ says
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100...
NPR
DOJ reveals more evidence of obstruction in Mar-a-Lago probe
The Justice Department pushed back on claims from former President Donald Trump. And the DOJ provided new evidence about possible obstruction of the probe into top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Justice Department is pushing back hard against what it calls baseless accusations from former President Donald...
NPR
Biden is turning the tables on Republicans by calling them 'soft on crime'
President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania yesterday, where he spoke passionately about getting assault-style weapons off of America's streets. And he didn't only talk about his efforts to address gun violence. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Let me say this to my MAGA Republican friends in Congress. Don't tell...
NPR
American Socialist (2020)
It's been over a century since a self-described socialist was a viable candidate for president of the United States. And that first socialist candidate, Eugene V. Debs, didn't just capture significant votes, he created a new and enduring populist politics deep in the American grain. This week, the story of Eugene V. Debs and the creation of American socialism.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
Democrat Mary Peltola tops Sarah Palin to win U.S. House special election in Alaska
Democrat Mary Peltola will represent Alaska's lone U.S. House seat, after winning a special election that was determined by a ranked-choice voting tabulation on Wednesday. She will become the the first Alaska Native in Congress. In the final round of the count, Peltola, a former state lawmaker, edged Sarah Palin,...
NPR
Hanoi brings back neighborhood loudspeakers
UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Non-English language spoken). SULLIVAN: They were a relic of another era, useful in the '60s and '70s to warn residents of approaching U.S. bombers or to inform people of the Communist Party's latest vaccination campaign. But five years ago, Hanoi's mayor pulled the plug on the loudspeakers, saying they'd completed their historical mission. Now there's a new mayor, and he wants them back. He's in the minority.
NPR
To Build Support Among Voters Of Color, Republicans Open Dozens Of Community Centers
Voters of color still overwhelmingly support Democrats, but Republican in-roads at the margins can have a big impact in states like Georgia, Florida, Texas and Pennsylvania. What is the Republican message? And how does it square with the racist rhetoric from many of the party's most prominent figures, like Donald Trump?
NPR
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz is suing the FBI for secret files about the band
THE MONKEES: (Singing) Hey, hey, we're the Monkees. Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In the 1960s, The Monkees played for throngs of screaming teenagers and at least one FBI informant. We know that because a portion of the band's FBI file has been made public. The file alleges the band projected subliminal left-wing messages during shows. What else is in that redacted file? Well, the band's sole surviving member wants to find out and is not Monkee-ing (ph) around. He is suing the FBI to get the documents.
Comments / 0