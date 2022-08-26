ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers

An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
NPR

Morning news brief

Trump's lawyers and Justice Department attorneys head to court. Sarah Palin is defeated in a special election for an Alaskan house seat. And, China is accused of crimes against humanity. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Former President Donald Trump is trying again. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. His lawyers dropped another court filing about...
U.S. POLITICS
NPR

Trump team may have hidden or moved classified material, DoJ says

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department said Tuesday that classified documents were "likely concealed and removed" from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. The FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100...
POTUS
NPR

DOJ reveals more evidence of obstruction in Mar-a-Lago probe

The Justice Department pushed back on claims from former President Donald Trump. And the DOJ provided new evidence about possible obstruction of the probe into top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Justice Department is pushing back hard against what it calls baseless accusations from former President Donald...
POTUS
NPR

