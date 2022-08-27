ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iastate.edu

Business Week 2022 is just around the corner

Preparations are underway for Business Week 2022, a special week of activities for Ivy College of Business students and other Iowa State University students who may be considering business as a major. The annual celebration will take place September 12-16.During Business Week, students can take advantage of professional development opportunities, engage in a community service project, network with potential employers, and enjoy treats and fun around the Gerdin Business Building.
JOHN DEERE
iastate.edu

Undergraduate biochemists gain unique opportunities through new summer research program

AMES, IA -- A new summer program for promising young Iowa State University researchers will celebrate its first year with a showcase Thursday, Sept. 8, during which students will present their work and findings to mentors, peers and proud parents. Hosted by the Stupka Undergraduate Research Symposium, the public event will take place from 4-6 p.m., in the Molecular Biology Building on campus, room 1414.
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Farm, Food and Enterprise Development Welcomes Nieland

AMES, Iowa – The new small business education specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach brings years of experience working with the university and the business world. Dan Nieland, who began his role Aug. 15, joins ISU Extension and Outreach’s Farm, Food and Enterprise Development team, where he...
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Iowa State University

ClubFest is an opportunity for students to browse through many clubs and organizations at Iowa State to find out how to GET INVOLVED on campus!. Join University Museums for an Art Walk centered on the art students pass every day. Learn about the artists and the tradition of creating a campus filled with accessible public works of art.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
Ames, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
iastate.edu

Shea to present Deal Lecture at Iowa State Sept. 28

AMES, Iowa – Ernie Shea, president of Solutions from the Land, a not-for-profit organization based in Lutherville, Maryland, will present the 2022 William K. Deal Leadership Lecture Sept. 28, at Iowa State University. He will present “21st Century Agricultural Renaissance: Solutions from the Land” at 7 p.m. in Dolezal...
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

The Influence of Fertilizer Timing on Nitrate Loss Is Focus of Webinar

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Sept. 7 at noon CDT will feature Emily Waring, graduate of Iowa State University’s Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. While at Iowa State, Waring collaborated with professor Matthew Helmers and fellow researchers Landon Lenhart and Andrew Weaver in studying the influence of fertilizer timing on nitrate loss at field and farm scales.
AMES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect Repellant#The Student Union Board
iastate.edu

Tri-State Ag Lenders Seminar Planned in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- The 36th annual Tri-State Agriculture Lender’s Seminar will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Best Western Plus Hotel, 3100 Dodge Street, Dubuque, from 9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Technology is moving fast and this year’s special topics will address new technologies in both livestock and crop...
AMES, IA
iastate.edu

Early morning view of Beardshear Hall

Public Domain: To the extent possible under law, the photographer (Joseph Dicklin) has waived all copyright and related or neighboring rights to this work. Please see the license for more details.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy