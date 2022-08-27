Read full article on original website
Business Week 2022 is just around the corner
Preparations are underway for Business Week 2022, a special week of activities for Ivy College of Business students and other Iowa State University students who may be considering business as a major. The annual celebration will take place September 12-16.During Business Week, students can take advantage of professional development opportunities, engage in a community service project, network with potential employers, and enjoy treats and fun around the Gerdin Business Building.
Undergraduate biochemists gain unique opportunities through new summer research program
AMES, IA -- A new summer program for promising young Iowa State University researchers will celebrate its first year with a showcase Thursday, Sept. 8, during which students will present their work and findings to mentors, peers and proud parents. Hosted by the Stupka Undergraduate Research Symposium, the public event will take place from 4-6 p.m., in the Molecular Biology Building on campus, room 1414.
Farm, Food and Enterprise Development Welcomes Nieland
AMES, Iowa – The new small business education specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach brings years of experience working with the university and the business world. Dan Nieland, who began his role Aug. 15, joins ISU Extension and Outreach’s Farm, Food and Enterprise Development team, where he...
Iowa State University
ClubFest is an opportunity for students to browse through many clubs and organizations at Iowa State to find out how to GET INVOLVED on campus!. Join University Museums for an Art Walk centered on the art students pass every day. Learn about the artists and the tradition of creating a campus filled with accessible public works of art.
Shea to present Deal Lecture at Iowa State Sept. 28
AMES, Iowa – Ernie Shea, president of Solutions from the Land, a not-for-profit organization based in Lutherville, Maryland, will present the 2022 William K. Deal Leadership Lecture Sept. 28, at Iowa State University. He will present “21st Century Agricultural Renaissance: Solutions from the Land” at 7 p.m. in Dolezal...
The Influence of Fertilizer Timing on Nitrate Loss Is Focus of Webinar
AMES, Iowa – The Iowa Learning Farms conservation webinar taking place Sept. 7 at noon CDT will feature Emily Waring, graduate of Iowa State University’s Department of Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering. While at Iowa State, Waring collaborated with professor Matthew Helmers and fellow researchers Landon Lenhart and Andrew Weaver in studying the influence of fertilizer timing on nitrate loss at field and farm scales.
Behind the uptick in women’s alcohol consumption: stress, stereotypes, marketing
AMES, IA – During the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, a flurry of studies made it into the news cycle: Heavy drinking and alcohol-related deaths were spiking in the U.S. Susan Stewart, professor of sociology at Iowa State University, said the increase was particularly noticeable for women....
Finding solutions to the Mississippi River basin’s biggest challenges
AMES, Iowa — The Mississippi River basin experiences a variety of challenges, from flooding to urban sprawl to nutrient runoff. A team of researchers will examine how these issues connect to affect the environmental conditions of cities, suburban areas and rural areas — and the people living there.
Tri-State Ag Lenders Seminar Planned in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa -- The 36th annual Tri-State Agriculture Lender’s Seminar will be Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Best Western Plus Hotel, 3100 Dodge Street, Dubuque, from 9:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Technology is moving fast and this year’s special topics will address new technologies in both livestock and crop...
