Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Moldovan, Wallin and Chandler Named B1G Preseason Honorees
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State men’s golfers have been named to the list of Big Ten Preseason honorees. Senior Jackson Chandler along with juniors Maxwell Moldovan and Adam Wallin will all be players to watch this season. Moldovan is coming off an All-American season last year that...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Choi, McGinty, Seumanutafa Earn Preseason B1G Honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State women’s golfers Faith Choi, Caley McGinty and Aneka Seumanutafa have been selected as Big Ten Preseason Golfers to Watch, announced by the conference on Wednesday. Choi, a sophomore, was a silver medalist in the 2022 Big Ten Championships and carded a career-best 67...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Host Lehigh Sunday in Home Opener
COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a pair of victories on the road last weekend, the 22nd-ranked Ohio State field hockey team will look to continue its winning ways at home on Sunday. The Buckeyes welcome Lehigh to Columbus on Sunday and game time is set for noon. Basics on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB, responds to large spread entering Ohio State game
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner addressed being the heavy underdog heading into the Week 1 matchup against Ohio State. Notre Dame will have a chip on its shoulder for the game because of the odds and Buchner embraced that role. Not too many people are picking Notre Dame to win the game and Buchner understood that.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4-star wing Dailyn Swain set to announce commitment on 247Sports
Dailyn Swain, the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class, will make his college decision on Friday, September 2nd at 5:00 PM ET live on 247Sports YouTube Channel. The four-star wing out of Columbus (Ohio) Africentric Early College will decide between his finalists that include: Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Ohio State and Xavier.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Abby Danson Named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State junior goalkeeper Abby Danson is this week’s Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. Danson was spectacular in two opening-weekend wins for the Buckeyes. Last Friday, she stopped three shots in a 4-0 shutout of Northeastern, and followed that up two days later with an eight-save effort as the Buckeyes blanked Albany, 3-0.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Set Fall Schedule
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Buckeye fall schedule is set, including the Buckeye Invite, a hidden dual tournament, in Columbus in October. The Buckeyes will again travel for the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic in Greenville, S.C., slated for Sept. 16-18, with the Fall Spotlight in Raleigh, N.C., the next week (Sept. 22-25).
saturdaytradition.com
Cade Stover reveals which ex-Ohio Sate LB he idolized growing up
Cade Stover grew up watching James Laurinaitis play for Ohio State. The former Buckeye LB was 1 of his favorite players, and now he gets to play in front of him. Laurinaitis played LB at Ohio State from 2005-2008. He is now a defensive graduate assistant on Marcus Freeman’s staff and will be on the sidelines when Notre Dame takes on Ohio State this Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Seventh on the 2022 CGA Team Academic List
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The College Gymnastics Association (CGA) announced its top-10 academic teams and individual All-America Scholar-Athletes. Ohio State ranked seventh as a team as it finished the school year with a 3.180 GPA. Ten individuals were named 2022 First Team All-America Scholar-Athletes, while two were named to the second team.
Gene Smith Has Message For Ohio State Fans Before Notre Dame Game
With Ohio State's season opener set for this Saturday, athletic director Gene Smith has released a message for the fan base. Smith wants Buckeyes fans to arrive on time for this weekend's game. "We ask that you arrive to your seats early. This is a top-five opponent, and we need...
WSYX ABC6
Nina Day, OSU's First Lady of Football gets her own team ready for the football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gets ready for the big game this Saturday, another team is up for the challenge this football season too, his family. Day's wife, Nina knows football season means Ryan will be spending a lot of time at The...
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Jim Tressel Very Clear
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has the utmost respect for Jim Tressel. Tressel coached the Buckeyes from 2001-10 and led them to a national championship in 2002. Day spoke to the media on Tuesday and said that Tressel has been a great resource to him and that he's stoked that the 2002 national championship team will be honored on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Title IX: Teresa Meyer, National Champion and OSU Athlete of the Year
Teresa Meyer, a member of the Ohio State pistol team from 2005-08, won a program-record seven national titles during her time in the Scarlet and Gray. She captured three-consecutive women’s air pistol titles (2006, 2007 and 2008), two consecutive women’s two-gun aggregate championships (2007 and 2008), the 2007 open standard pistol title and the 2008 women’s sport pistol title. In all, she earned 14 All-America accolades.
athleticbusiness.com
Former Walk-On Helms Ohio State’s NIL Trajectory
Like most boys growing up in Ohio, much less an hour from Columbus, Logan Hittle dreamed of playing football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. A self-described decent high school athlete with a great work ethic, Hittle made his way through the Horseshoe tunnel the hard way. While serving as a janitor in the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex, the sports industry major was given the chance to walk on with the football program, where he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a linebacker. Internships within the Ohio State and University of Tennessee athletic departments led to his current position, as director of the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness efforts — among the most active in the nation with more than 1,000 deals worth nearly $4 million during the NIL era’s inaugural year. AB senior editor Paul Steinbach asked Hittle to help us make sense of his job and the chaotic landscape that is college athletics in 2022.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State/Notre Dame Top 5 Tilt Opens 100th Season of Ohio Stadium
Ohio State kicks off its 133rd season of football Saturday at Ohio Stadium with a primetime game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This delightful matchup of college football powers is a national, Top 5 contest as Ohio State enters nationally ranked at No. 2 in both the Associated Press and AFCA polls while Notre Dame is No. 5 in both polls.
westervillecentralathletics.com
Girla Soccer at Upper Arlington Postponed
Tonight’s girls soccer match at Upper Arlington has been postponed. The game is rescheduled for tomorrow – Wednesday 8/31 at Upper Arlington 530 and 715 pm.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
The Ohio State students who lived under the 'Shoe
Students who came from small towns often did not have the money to afford a college education. An innovative idea to put dorms in Ohio Stadium changed that.
Golf Digest
At the 'Dye Original' golf course in Ohio, there are vivid and poignant memories at every turn
URBANA, Ohio — P.B. Dye has a home in the Dominican Republic along the renowned Teeth of the Dog golf course that his late parents, Pete and Alice Dye, designed in the early 1970s. And yet he finds paradise on the outskirts of this modest-sized rural town about 50 miles west of Columbus.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
🎥 WATCH: Coaching Staff Previews Saturday’s Game vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Ohio State kicks off its 133rd season of football Saturday at Ohio Stadium with a primetime game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Watch Coach Day and other members of the Ohio State football team preview Saturday’s match-up, which is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC and 97.1 FM The Fan.
sciotopost.com
Update: Groveport Madison High School Football Game Shooter in Custody Again
Groveport – On 8/19/2022 around 9:07pm, special duty Groveport Police Officers working at the Groveport Madison High School Football game did respond to shots fired in an area outside of the football stadium. Officers quickly detained one male adult, James Keys 18-yr Columbus, Ohio resident, and one juvenile. Officers...
Comments / 0