Like most boys growing up in Ohio, much less an hour from Columbus, Logan Hittle dreamed of playing football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. A self-described decent high school athlete with a great work ethic, Hittle made his way through the Horseshoe tunnel the hard way. While serving as a janitor in the Woody Hayes Athletic Complex, the sports industry major was given the chance to walk on with the football program, where he spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons as a linebacker. Internships within the Ohio State and University of Tennessee athletic departments led to his current position, as director of the Buckeyes’ name, image and likeness efforts — among the most active in the nation with more than 1,000 deals worth nearly $4 million during the NIL era’s inaugural year. AB senior editor Paul Steinbach asked Hittle to help us make sense of his job and the chaotic landscape that is college athletics in 2022.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO