Report: Man broke into Ohio home, held victim at gunpoint
Darrell Stokes, 51, was charged with one felony count of aggravated burglary, two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence charges and one count of criminal trespass after he reportedly broke into an apartment in the 4500 block of Simon Road last Wednesday morning.
WFMJ.com
Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant
The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home
An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
One man dead following State Route 48 crash
The crash occurred on State Route 48 near State Route 73 at approximately 12:39 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Coroner IDs man murdered at Youngstown gas station
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified a shooting victim at a Youngstown gas station. Cameron Dyer, 36, was shot at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan Avenue late Friday, then driven to Youngstown Police Headquarters downtown by 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, according to police. In spite of efforts to revive...
WFMJ.com
Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man
Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
WFMJ.com
Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices
The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
wbut.com
Butler Woman Charged For Breaking Son’s Arm
The mother of a one-year-old child is facing charges for allegedly breaking her son’s arm. This incident goes back to November 2021 according to police. 21-year-old Kylie Slattery of Butler brought her child to a BMH Faster Care location for a swollen left arm. The child was transferred to...
Garage catches on fire in Youngstown
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday.
WFMJ.com
Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected
State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
Mother of slain New Castle man says killer’s verdict is unjust
Amari Wise was 19 years old when he was shot in the back of his head during an argument.
WYTV.com
Helicopter takes Trumbull County crash victim to hospital
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash on State Route 11 in Trumbull County on Monday. The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he went off SR 11 in Fowler near the Fowler/Johnston line.
beavercountyradio.com
19-Year-Old Shot To Death in Aliquippa Identified By Beaver County Coroner
(Beaver, PA) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer on Monday morning identified the 19-year-old man that was shot and killed in the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex Friday morning as Seqan Hasan. Gabauer said that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide . Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate and no other information is available at this time.
newsonthegreen.com
Alleged code violator acquitted
A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl that Caused a Death
(File Photo of the Federal Court Building in Pittsburgh, Pa.) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of a substance containing, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Zachary Martin Cymbalak, age 35, pleaded...
msn.com
beavercountyradio.com
