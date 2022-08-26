ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Suspect jailed for break-in at Youngstown restaurant

The same day Youngstown police asked the public to help them find a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a city business, the suspect was arrested. Brandon Crespo, 32, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on Monday, just hours after police sent out an alert seeking help locating him.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home

An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Austintown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Austintown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Coroner IDs man murdered at Youngstown gas station

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified a shooting victim at a Youngstown gas station. Cameron Dyer, 36, was shot at the Logan Gas Mart on Logan Avenue late Friday, then driven to Youngstown Police Headquarters downtown by 45-year-old Jacques Peterman-Oliver, according to police. In spite of efforts to revive...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man

Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Hearing delayed for trucker accused of crashing into Columbiana offices

The Florida man accused of driving his truck over the Columbiana traffic circle and into offices on South Main Street has been granted permission from a judge to delay a court hearing scheduled for Monday afternoon. The attorney for 24-year-old Christopher Reynolds filed a motion to continue the preliminary hearing,...
COLUMBIANA, OH
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Trooper#Police#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Violent Crime
wbut.com

Butler Woman Charged For Breaking Son’s Arm

The mother of a one-year-old child is facing charges for allegedly breaking her son’s arm. This incident goes back to November 2021 according to police. 21-year-old Kylie Slattery of Butler brought her child to a BMH Faster Care location for a swollen left arm. The child was transferred to...
BUTLER, PA
WFMJ.com

Lisbon man killed in E-bicycle crash, alcohol suspected

State Troopers say they suspect alcohol use played a part in a fatal bicycle crash in Columbiana County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 33-year-old Ernest Wengerd of Lisbon was thrown from his bicycle when it overturned along Depot Road in Center Township just after midnight Sunday. Troopers say...
LISBON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
beavercountyradio.com

19-Year-Old Shot To Death in Aliquippa Identified By Beaver County Coroner

(Beaver, PA) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer on Monday morning identified the 19-year-old man that was shot and killed in the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex Friday morning as Seqan Hasan. Gabauer said that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide . Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate and no other information is available at this time.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
newsonthegreen.com

Alleged code violator acquitted

A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl that Caused a Death

(File Photo of the Federal Court Building in Pittsburgh, Pa.) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of a substance containing, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Zachary Martin Cymbalak, age 35, pleaded...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
msn.com

19-year-old shot dead in Aliquippa Friday

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Friday morning at an apartment complex in Aliquippa. A 19-year-old man was shot and killed around 11 a.m. at the Valley Terrace apartment complex on Superior Avenue, Post-Gazette news partner KDKA reported. The victim, who didn’t live in the building...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

19-Year-Old Shot To Death at Valley Terrace Apartments in Aliquippa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Police were called to the scene of a fatal shooting at the Valley Terrace Apartments on Superior Avenue in Aliquippa at 11:17 AM on Friday, August 26, 2022. Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane asked Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver to take over the investigation. Officials say that...
ALIQUIPPA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy