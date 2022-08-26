(Beaver, PA) Beaver County Coroner David J. Gabauer on Monday morning identified the 19-year-old man that was shot and killed in the Valley Terrace Apartment Complex Friday morning as Seqan Hasan. Gabauer said that he died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and his death has been ruled a homicide . Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate and no other information is available at this time.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO