FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
KXLY
Fire extinguished near Stevens-Spokane County line
SUNCREST, Wash. — Stevens County Fire District 1 put out a fire on Weaver Road Monday night. The fire burned three to five acres northeast of Spokane. The department says a garage and some cars were involved in the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
'I don't feel safe' | Residents of homeless encampment near I-90 react to Trent Shelter opening
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of discussion, voting and zoning changes, the Trent Avenue homeless shelter is expected to open during the first week of September. However, the residents living at the homeless encampment near I-90 have mixed reactions to the decision. The city of Spokane announced Monday that...
KREM
New bear sighting in north Spokane
A bear was seen near the old Fairwood Pool in north Spokane on Wednesday morning. It comes hours after a bear sighting near a Mead elementary school.
Crews contain Deep Wood Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now contained. Spokane County Fire District 10 says the fire was likely caused by a hot exhaust system throwing sparks out of the muffler. The fire burned 109 acres. Two structures were lost and there were no injuries. All evacuations have been lifted. Crews will stay out on...
Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
KHQ Right Now
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
KXLY
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Two teens injured in Trent Ave crash have life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two teenage girls have critical, life-threatening injuries from a crash on Trent Ave early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just east of Sullivan. The Washington State Patrol said the two 17-year-old girls were driving in an SUV when they collided with a dump truck. WSP the SUV was going east and turned left,...
KHQ Right Now
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says two teenage girls were injured in a crash after being hit by a dump truck while trying to turn. “It was almost like a scene from a movie, that’s how I would describe it, like you didn’t believe that was real," Witness Ashley Whitmore said.
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
Tacos y Tequila Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you have any weekend lunch/dinner plans? If you need some, you can go to the Tacos y Tequilla Festival in downtown Spokane. The festival brings a weekend filled with good eats, tasty tequilla, live music, vendors and much more. Multiple Latin American vendors across Spokane will be heading to downtown Spokane to serve their food to...
