Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire

SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Fire extinguished near Stevens-Spokane County line

SUNCREST, Wash. — Stevens County Fire District 1 put out a fire on Weaver Road Monday night. The fire burned three to five acres northeast of Spokane. The department says a garage and some cars were involved in the fire. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crews contain Deep Wood Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deep Wood Fire burning along Highway 2 is now contained. Spokane County Fire District 10 says the fire was likely caused by a hot exhaust system throwing sparks out of the muffler. The fire burned 109 acres. Two structures were lost and there were no injuries. All evacuations have been lifted. Crews will stay out on...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Riverfront Park shooting suspect arrested in Portland

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a shooting near Riverfront Park earlier this month has been arrested in Portland. Matthew Brumfield, 26, is being extradited to Spokane on three charges. Spokane Police said the situation started at a restaurant on 3rd Ave on the evening of August 17. A group of people, which police say included Brumfield, was being unruly...
SPOKANE, WA
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Spokane

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA

