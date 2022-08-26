Read full article on original website
Former Grundy County Chief Deputy Headed to Prison
A former Grundy County Chief Deputy was convicted of use of excessive force on two occasions by a federal judge on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. 61- year-old Anthony “Tony” Bean was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Bean was convicted of using excessive force...
US News and World Report
Colorado Woman Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping of Canadian
PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area...
fox5atlanta.com
Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy
Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
Man charged after missing Mississippi girl found in his home
A man in Limestone County was arrested after police say a missing girl from Mississippi was found in his home.
One killed in Shelbyville shooting
One person was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Shelbyville, Tennessee, and the suspect is still at large.
Remains found 37 years ago in Tenn. identified as missing Indiana girl
Thirty-seven years ago, the skeletal remains of a child were found in the Big Wheel Gap area of Elk Valley in Campbell County.
valdostatoday.com
Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder
WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
WDEF
Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
WTVCFOX
New details revealed in deadly interstate road rage incident in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — We're now learning more about the circumstances that led to a deadly road rage shooting that happened on I-24 in Marion County last week, in traffic backup that was caused by a deadly helicopter crash. Friends have identified the victim as Heath Steele of Jackson...
Cookeville HS lockdown: Student in custody, no weapon found on campus
Cookeville High School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday, and a student was charged with making a false report.
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
US News and World Report
Charges Dropped Against Man in Machete Killing in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
wgnsradio.com
Man Shot and Killed in Shelbyville, TN
A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
eastridgenewsonline.com
Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation
On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
WTVC
Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center
DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
US News and World Report
State Wins Appeal, Safety Case Reopened in Amish Farm Death
The Michigan Court of Appeals has reopened a dispute between an Amish family farm and state safety regulators. A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves...
2 McMinn Co. private school staff charged with solicitation of a minor, police say
Two staff members at a private school in Athens have been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault and Solicitation of a Minor, the McMinn County Sheriff's Office says.
WTVCFOX
Cleveland man convicted of 1990 killing of ex-wife at church pleads for parole Thursday
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man convicted of murdering his ex-wife at a church in 1990 pleaded for his parole for a fourth time Tuesday morning in Cleveland. Larry Kelley was convicted of shooting Brenda Wilson in the back in the parking lot of the Church of the Harvest in Cleveland.
WTVCFOX
Man shot in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot at 790 East Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at around 11 a.m. and found a man who was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that two men had been in an altercation...
10 places in Middle Tennessee commonly mispronounced
As Middle Tennessee continues to expand every day, newcomers may have trouble pronouncing certain streets, cities and counties in the area.
