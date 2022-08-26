ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 1

Related
US News and World Report

Colorado Woman Arrested in Alleged Kidnapping of Canadian

PLENTYWOOD, Mont. (AP) — A Colorado woman faces numerous felony charges after she was caught allegedly trying to cross the U.S.-Canada border illegally with a person she had kidnapped and assaulted, federal authorities said. The 48-year-old suspect from Aguilar, Colorado, was arrested over the weekend along a remote area...
PLENTYWOOD, MT
fox5atlanta.com

Tennessee authorities searching for 'endangered' 2-month-old boy

Authorities in Tennessee are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-month-old infant believed to have been abducted. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released an alert Tuesday regarding 2-month-old Gunner Boland, who was reported missing from White County, TN. The baby is believed to be with his non-custodial father, 35-year-old Daniel Boland Jr. The baby is considered to be endangered.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
County
Grundy County, TN
City
Tracy City, TN
Tracy City, TN
Crime & Safety
Grundy County, TN
Crime & Safety
valdostatoday.com

Two Alabama men arrested for Georgia murder

WALKER CO. – The GBI has arrested two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection to the death of a Rossville, Georgia man. Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of Dakota Bradshaw in Rossville, GA. Kavon Collier, age 23, of Huntsville, AL, and Eric Dodds, age 23, of Huntsville, AL have both been charged with murder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WDEF

Three People Stabbed Tuesday Evening in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Three people were taken to a local hospital after being stabbed on Tuesday evening. Chattanooga Police say that they responded to a call in the 2000 block of E. 23rd Street after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found three victims with stab wounds.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#City Police#The Justice Department
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
US News and World Report

Charges Dropped Against Man in Machete Killing in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
LIMINGTON, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wgnsradio.com

Man Shot and Killed in Shelbyville, TN

A man was shot and killed at Davis Estates Apartments in Shelbyville this past Friday. Police say the victim in the deadly shooting was Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The shooting occurred at the Davis Lane address around 10:30 at night. The 43-year-old who lived at the apartment complex, was shot multiple times....
SHELBYVILLE, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Arrest Made in Fentanyl Investigation

On August 23, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit executed a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the distribution of Fentanyl at a room at the Microtel Motel located at 7014 McCutcheon Road in Chattanooga. During the execution of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Teen girl dies while in custody at Dalton detention center

DALTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old girl in custody at the Elbert Shaw Youth Detention Center in Dalton passed away early Saturday morning, according to Whitfield County Coroner Greg Bates. Bates tells our newsroom in an email that the girl had been transferred to the center from Gilmer County Friday...
DALTON, GA
US News and World Report

State Wins Appeal, Safety Case Reopened in Amish Farm Death

The Michigan Court of Appeals has reopened a dispute between an Amish family farm and state safety regulators. A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves...
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVCFOX

Man shot in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man was shot at 790 East Martin Luther King Blvd. Sunday morning. Chattanooga Police responded to a shooting at around 11 a.m. and found a man who was suffering from a non-life threatening injury. Police were told that two men had been in an altercation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy